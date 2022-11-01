FEAM AERO to break ground today on second hangar at CVG, $40 million investment adds 250 jobs















Gov. Andy Beshear will join local officials for the groundbreaking of FEAM AERO’s second hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport today at noon.

Taking part in the ceremonies are Fred Murphy, chairman and chief executive officer of FEAM, Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, and Lee Crume, president and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED.

Remarks will be inside the current FEAM building with the groundbreaking ceremony to follow outside, and a reception afterward back inside.

FEAM AERO is the largest provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States. The current FEAM hanger at CVG is 103,000 sq. ft. and is a two-bay facility. It was a $20 million investment.

Once constructed, the new facility will be a $40 million state-of-the-art, three-bay facility that will encompass 150,000 sq. ft. and add

nearly 250 jobs in the area.