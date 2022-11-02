FEAM AERO celebrates groundbreaking of new three-bay aircraft maintenance hanger at CVG















F&E Aircraft Maintenance (FEAM AERO) on Tuesday celebrated the groundbreaking of the company’s new three-bay hangar at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), creating nearly 250 full-time positions, including at least 124 Kentucky-resident jobs, with a $40.2 million investment.

“We have accomplished great success through our partnership with CVG and the public support from the state of Kentucky,” said Fred Murphy, founder and CEO of FEAM AERO. “We look forward to growing our local economic impact by creating meaningful careers within the region and bringing our best-in-class standards of quality and safety to the already thriving cargo ecosystem at CVG.”

In March, FEAM AERO announced a 150,000-square-foot, three-bay hangar at CVG to house Boeing 767 aircraft. The location will include 15,000 square feet of back shop space, 5,000 square feet of office space and 175,000 square feet of ramp access. Jobs created at the new hangar will include aircraft mechanics and technicians, ground support equipment mechanics, administrative personnel and management positions.

Leaders at the company, which currently employs 300 people at CVG, noted the new operation will provide ample aircraft maintenance capacity and resources for its growing airline customer base in support of cargo operations such as Amazon and DHL. Additionally, alongside further initiatives currently in planning stages related to aircraft maintenance training, the new facility will provide viable employment opportunities for the next generation of aircraft mechanics throughout the region.

Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG, highlighted the strong partnership between FEAM and CVG and looks forward to their continued success.

“Our airport is now the 18th largest cargo airport in the world,” said McGraw. “It’s thanks to partners like FEAM who continue to support the incredible growth of cargo operations and career opportunities at CVG. We congratulate FEAM as they prepare to build their second state-of-the-art aircraft maintenance hangar in the Northern Kentucky region.”

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume noted FEAM AERO is a global leader in the aviation maintenance industry and he appreciates the company’s continued investment in the region.

“FEAM has consistently grown it’s presence at CVG and already employs 300 people in Northern Kentucky; we’re thrilled they are adding more than 100 high-wage jobs in the region,” said Crume. “FEAM has maintenance bases throughout the United States and Europe, and we are proud they chose to expand in Northern Kentucky.”

Founded in 1992, FEAM AERO is a leading provider of aircraft line maintenance services in the United States. The company operates maintenance bases at 36 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom and throughout Europe, including two hangar facilities, and employs more than 1,300 technicians and engineers companywide. FEAM AERO aims to deliver more flight time and less downtime to customers with services that include line maintenance, technical training, global aircraft-on-ground support, technical support services and base maintenance.

For more information on FEAM AERO, visit FEAM.aero.

Governor’s Office

