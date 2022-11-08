FC Cincinnati players to join City of Covington for November 10 dedication of Austinburg mini pitch















FC Cincinnati star Matt Miazga and keeper Alec Kann are scheduled to be in Covington on Nov. 10 to help dedicate a new soccer “mini pitch” in Austinburg Neighborhood Park – and you’re invited.

The kick-off, figuratively speaking, is upon us: The City and the FC Cincinnati Foundation are cutting the ribbon at 1 p.m. for the new kid-sized field built by the Foundation as the first foray of its neighborhood mini pitch program into Northern Kentucky and as the first part of the City’s rehab of the park at 15th & Eastern.

“I think the public is going to truly love this,” Covington Parks & Rec Manager Ben Oldiges said. “It’s a game-changer. This is not only the start of a great partnership but also will add a whole new amenity to the City’s recreation offerings.”

Foundation officials are similarly excited.

“FC Cincinnati Foundation aims to improve the lives of children in our region through soccer,” explained Kate Solomon, Vice President of Community Relations & Executive Director of FC Cincinnati Foundation. “Mini pitches help us realize this mission by making soccer available to everyone in a safe environment. We are thrilled to bring one of our mini pitches to Covington, and in particular to a neighborhood seeking more opportunities to play soccer.”

During the Nov. 10 event, Covington youth will join FC Cincinnati players in making a ceremonial “inaugural goal” and playing on the pitch for the first time.

FC Cincinnati co-CEO Jeff Berding, Mayor Joe Meyer, and City Commissioner Shannon Smith (a former professional soccer player who was instrumental in the field coming to Covington), will give brief few remarks.

The “mini pitch” – a kid-size field of synthetic turf — measures 105 feet by 45 feet and is bordered by a rebound board system that is designed to keep the ball in play at all times.

The mini pitch in Austinburg is the seventh of 10 that the FC Cincinnati Foundation has proposed throughout the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region by 2024 to provide more kids with a place to learn, practice, and play soccer.

As part of its partnership with the foundation, Covington Parks & Rec will introduce the organization’s Soccer Unites youth program, which provides equipment, a curriculum, and support to introduce the sport to children in the area.

For the time being, contact the City at recreation@covingtonky.gov or 859-292-2322 to use the field. Use will be somewhat limited for now because of the pending redevelopment of the park, which looks like an active construction site.

A previous release about the project can be seen at “FC Cincinnati invests in The Cov.”

City of Covington