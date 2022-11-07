Father, daughter among this year’s induction class for N.Ky. Athletic Directors Hall of Fame on Thursday















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Bill Warfield was the first boys head basketball coach at Conner High School. His daughter, Kim, played on two Conner girls basketball teams that won 9th Region championships and was head coach of another.

They are among 15 people to be inducted into Northern Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Hall of Fame during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at Receptions banquet center in Erlanger.

Bill Warfield passed away in 2010 and will receive his hall of fame award posthumously. His Conner teams won more than 300 games while he was head coach from 1970-71 to 1990-91. He took nine teams to the 9th Region tournament and one reached the championship game in 1982.

Kim Warfield played on Conner girls teams that won 9th Region titles in 1986 and 1990. She was granted an additional year of eligibility in 1989-90 after a knee injury kept her from playing her actual senior season. She returned as head coach of the girls program and one of her teams won the 2008 region tournament.

The other women to be inducted into the hall of fame on Thursday are Denise Lombardo of Highlands, Molly Schlarman of Holy Cross, Nicole Dickman of Notre Dame and Loretta Hummeldorf of Simon Kenton.

They’ll be joined by nine other men — Ted Bacigalupo (Newport Catholic), Tom Bankamper (Newport Catholic), Bud Cavana (Newport), Jim Claypool (Beechwood), Carl Hagberg (Bellevue), Jack Hatter (Ludlow), Steve Morris (Campbell County), Larry Rose (Dayton) and Tom Ziegler (Silver Grove).

Rose was a high-scoring basketball player and baseball pitcher at Dayton. He returned to coach the baseball team for 20 seasons and has been a high school basketball official for 39 years.

The athletic directors selected Mike Puthoff from Conner for the Tom Potter Award and Rob Smith from Bellevue for the Stan Steidel Award at this year’s banquet.

Former ICN6 broadcaster Don Weber will be the master of ceremonies. Tickets are $40 apiece. To purchase tickets, contact Grady Brown at 859-750-5302 or grady.brown@newport.kyschools.us.