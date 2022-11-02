Election ’22: Letters from supporters of candidates Wheatley, Cetrulo, Aubuchon, Heinrich, Barton















Buddy Wheatley for state representative

In a live candidate forum recently, candidate Stephanie Dietz described Covington as a place with a lot of “mental health issues” and “crime down there”, while repeatedly stumbling on questions regarding large portions of her district.

As a long-time Covington resident, the co-founder of the COVunity Fridge, and active community member, I am in disbelief over state legislative candidate Dietz’s inability to answer basic questions about major issues affecting working class and working poor Kentuckians that reside in the district she is running to represent. At one point Dietz remarked in amazement that Covington is diverse, something she only recently discovered by going door to door. Has she never visited Covington before? We are very welcoming, but I recommend stopping by a time or two before asking us for favors come election time.

When asked about affordable housing, a major and still growing issue in Covington, she didn’t have any real answers- but possibly even more concerning- she didn’t even pretend to have any answers, any insight even, into one of the most pressing issues for thousands of working class and working poor families in the district. On Dietz’s website she lists 14 years as a board member with Legal Aid of the Bluegrass, but she doesn’t have any knowledge on affordable housing? When offered another 30 seconds to explain her position she declined, terminating the discussion before it fully came to term.

Ms. Dietz, it would be wise to better understand the biggest city in the district before running to represent us. We are more than the color of our skin, our sexuality, our mental health level, or whatever measure you’re using to show how “diverse” we are from the suburbs. We are a city that gets s*** done. We are a community that has each other’s back no matter the socio-economic status one has. We have innovative and successful small business owners, amazingly talented artists, and our own street hockey league. We are hard working, we give back, and we give a damn. We welcome you to give a damn as well. Get to know us. Spend time here. Spend time here. Volunteer with one of our many amazing local nonprofits. (Skip the board and do the grunt work on the ground. It’s the best way to meet folks.) And in 2024 consider running for local office, like soil and water district.

But you have no place asking for our vote in 2022 if you don’t know who you’re representing. I am proud to vote for a representative that is a part of this community, Buddy Wheatley, and I invite my neighbors to do the same.

Missy Spears

Covington

Susanne Cetrulo, Court of Appeals Judge

Court of Appeals Judge Susanne Cetrulo deserves your vote in November. I had the pleasure of not only working alongside Judge Cetrulo for six years in private practice, but I also have the privilege of calling her my mentor and friend. Judge Cetrulo has participated in over 350 adoptions in her time in private practice and has tried dozens of cases. As a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, she is well respected and has the support of over 400 of her peers. Her experience, professionalism and ethics are only a few of the characteristics that make her the best, and only, choice for the Court of Appeals seat. The judicial seats in Kentucky are bipartisan. The Oxford Dictionary defines bipartisan as “involving the agreement or cooperation of two political parties that usually oppose each other’s policies.” This is not an election where you vote along party lines. A Court of Appeals Judge upholds the law, they do not create the law. This race requires the people vote for the person most qualified for the seat. Judge Cetrulo has the experience, work ethic and integrity necessary to hold this position and has proven this over the past year. Judge Cetrulo is by far the most qualified person for this seat based not only on her years of practice, her record thus far on the bench, but also because of the honesty and impartiality she brings to the seat. I am encouraging you to support Judge Cetrulo and vote to keep her on as our Court of Appeals Judge on election day.

Lindsay Rump

Edgewood

Julie Metzger Aubuchon for Florence mayor

On November 8 when Florence citizens go to the polls, please consider voting for my friend Julie Metzger Aubuchon for Florence mayor. I have known Julie for almost 25 years and can attest to the fact that she is one of the most hard-working, diligent, and goal-driven people I know. Julie is completely invested in Florence, as she has lived in the city most of her life, served on the City Council since 1998, and has owned her local business, Metzger Eye Care, for even longer. Having worked with Julie in the Junior Chamber organization, I have seen firsthand her exemplary leadership skills, as well as her passion for service. As Florence mayor she will undoubtedly serve the city with its best interests at heart, and build on the city’s success with a common-sense approach that is visionary, yet also fiscally responsible. As a Florence resident myself, I know Julie is the best choice for the job, and encourage my fellow Florence citizens to consider her worthy of your support on Election Day.

Lisa Huddleston

Florence

Rene Heinrich for State Senator District 24

With all of the re-districting in the Commonwealth, and especially Northern Kentucky, we have to be certain that we elect someone who truly wants to serve. In my opinion, there is a clear choice in the race for State Senator in District 24, Rene Heinrich. She has the experience of family, business, and local government to ensure her effectiveness in a disconnected Frankfort. From an issues perspective, I am specifically supportive of her position on fixing a broken social services system for abused children and creating a healthcare service model that adequately addresses our mental health crisis in our Commonwealth.

As I look at candidates today, I evaluate their position as a trusted collaborator and effective communicator. Rene brings that to the table and will work to get things done across all lines and aisles.

Kevin Sell

Alexandria

Teresa Barton for U.S. Senate District 20

When Gex Williams was elected to the state legislature in 1991, he, like all legislators, was asked to submit a bio to be published in the General Assembly picture book. Gex’s submitted bio stated he was a graduate of the US Naval Academy – pretty impressive, but it wasn’t true. Five years later, in 1995, he changed his bio to show that he attended college in his home state of Florida, after a KY Post news story exposed his lie about graduating from the Naval Academy.

Every year, LRC asks legislators to provide any updates or revisions to their bios. From 1991 to 1994, Gex continued to allow his bio to falsely claim he was a Naval Academy graduate. When this issue came up in his unsuccessful race for congress in 1998, he tried to blame it on a staff mistake, a mistake he had four years to correct!

To make matters worse, in 1996, Gex voted NO on SB 214 that makes it a crime to falsify an educational record. I guess he didn’t want to be a hypocrite.

As someone who proudly served some 21 years active-duty military, I find it disgusting when politicians falsely claim military service in an effort to boost their image in the eyes of the voters. A man who lies about something this important will lie about anything.

I would ask my fellow veterans and friends to support a true patriot who cares about the veterans of this country, Teresa Barton for Senate, District 20.

Ted Hammermeister

Frankfort