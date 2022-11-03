Disability activists and YouTube stars, aka Squirmy and Grubs, to speak at NKU November 7















Disability stars Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward, best known for their viral YouTube videos under the name Squirmy and Grubs, will speak at Northern Kentucky University on Nov. 7, 6-7 p.m.

NKU’s College of Education will host the event funded by a grant received by NKU’s Supported Higher Education Project.

“We are thrilled to have this unique opportunity to hear directly from such strong advocates in the field of disability,” Dr. Missy Jones, professor of special education, says. “We hope that the discussion inspires us all to think about our part in building a more inclusive community.”

The interabled couple, who married in Sept. 2020, will speak to the NKU community in the H. Gordon and Thelma Martin Ballroom in the Student Union about their journey while also discussing important topics such as disability, ableism, accessibility and relationships. Their YouTube channel, which discusses their unique life together, has amassed a million subscribers and more than 100 million views.

Burcaw, who has spinal muscular dystrophy, is an award-winning author of three books, while the couple is currently working on a book together about relationship and disability, titled Interabled: Love Stories.

Shane and Hannah talk about different aspects of their lives on their hit YouTube channel, using their platform and humor to educate people on disability, ableism, accessibility and relationships.

To RSVP to the event, visit the sign-up page. To learn more about Burcaw and Aylward, click here.

