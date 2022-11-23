Covington considering residential parking zones; rent, facade, historic electric signage incentives















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Covington residents may need to get ready for something called the RPZ — or a Residential Parking Zone.

At their regularly scheduled caucus meeting Tuesday night, commissioners heard several proposed changes from the Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority, which is recommending “outlining a process to implement additional Residential Parking Zones, making some changes and clarification regarding eligibility and price, and providing passes for those on any assistance program,” city documents read.

A comprehensive parking study was completed Jan. 11, 2021, and a consultant conducted a “Residential Parking Program Needs Analysis,” which made certain recommendations regarding updating the City of Covington’s residential parking permit program.

Now, the Parking Authority is recommending that the Parking Authority may, or upon receipt of an application and petition for a residential parking program, establish a Residential Parking Zone. Upon establishment of an RPZ, the Director of Public Works, or his or her designee, is authorized to post signs giving notice that an RPZ has been established.

A list of RPZs will be maintained by the Executive Director of the Parking Authority, or his or her designee, and be made available to the public upon request.

So just how, exactly, would one petition for an RPZ?

According to the proposal, a Neighborhood Advocate must submit the petition to the Parking Authority.

“The Neighborhood Advocate shall collect signatures of at least 60 percent of the property owners within the defined proposed area for the RPZ, via written verifiable vote and signatures,” the proposal reads. “The property owners must agree to the RPZ as proposed and indicate their approval by one vote per property owner.”

Following that:

• All votes shall be obtained and forwarded to the Parking Authority within 120 days or less.

• Requests will only be considered for two or more contiguous block faces on local streets.

• The boundaries of and the streets within the proposed residential parking area must be clearly identified on the request.

• A cover letter explaining the reason for the request, the boundaries of streets within the proposed resident parking area, and who is eligible to vote, shall accompany the request.

• A review process will then follow, including the development of a Parking Management Plan and public comments. Lastly, who would be eligible for the permits?

“Residential parking permits may be issued to owners or operators of validly registered motor vehicles, who reside at a Dwelling Unit located within an RPZ,” the proposal reads. “Each Dwelling Unit within an RPZ is entitled to two residential parking permits. Resident permits are valid for one year.”

One visitor permit will be provided with each residential parking permit and is valid for one year.

Eligible residents must fill out the appropriate application form in order to receive a permit.

There shall be a fee in the amount of $80 for a residential parking permit.

There shall be a fee in the amount of $80 for replacement of a lost permit.

The fees for permits may be waived if documentation is presented that entitles the applicant to any state or federal low-income programs, including but not limited to, the following: Electronic Benefit Transfer (“EBT”), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (“WIC”), Kentucky Medical Program (“KMP”), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (“SNAP”), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (“LIHEAP”), House Choice Voucher, or Disabled Veteran. There shall be no discount for replacement or temporary permits issued.

Permits issued for an RPZ shall be valid only for that RPZ. Permits shall be visibly displayed or otherwise displayed in a manner determined by the Executive Director of the Parking Authority or his or her designee. Possession of a permit is no guarantee of being able to park in the RPZ or the availability of on-street parking.

“We’re still kind of in that in-between phase where parking is still a function of the city but we’re trying to, you know, as we’re adding the pieces, to give it its own sort of life if you will,” said Kyle Snyder, Executive Director of the Covington Motor Vehicle Authority. The changes will have a first reading at the commission’s legislative meeting next week.

Rent, façade and Historic Electric Signage incentives

Commissioners heard incentives for:

• Peachy and Vintage, LLC, 531 Madison Ave., Rent Subsidy — $6,000

• Upper Kutz, Rent Subsidy, 808 Madison Ave. —$6,000

• Tiger Commercial Properties, 1234 Madison Ave., Façade Incentive —$6,000

• 322 Greenup LLC, Façade Incentive — $6,000

• EHM Investor LLC, Façade Incentive, 1904 Madison Ave. —$6,000

• Rosalind Basey, Historic Electric Signage Incentive, 732 Greenup St. — $7,500

The incentives were placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Flood study

Commissioners heard a proposed agreement with VS Engineering, for a Surface Runoff and Flood Improvement Study of Latonia, which will cost $38,000, paid for from the Stormwater Maintenance Fund.

“This analysis will enable recommendations of permanent solutions for both short-term and long-term drainage issues resulting in flooding and basement backups,” city documents read.

The proposal will be placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Speed Bump Policy

Last month, Commissioners heard a Speed Bump Policy, which would provide “an established and consistent method for responding to community requests for traffic calming devices,” city documents read.

Commissioners reviewed the proposed policy, then provided a few suggestions, including adding a termination recommendation for the speed bumps, allowing staffers to request them, and making clear the policy will only apply to city streets.

The revised policy was presented again Tuesday night and will now be placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Promotion

Commissioners heard the proposed promotion of Dalton Belcher to Regulatory Services Manager. The position was placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Hirings

Commissioners heard proposals for the hirings of Moriah Etter, full-time Tax Auditor; Jeff Volter, Code Enforcement Inspector; and Adam Lipps, Police Cadet. The positions were placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Re-Appointments

Commissioners heard proposals for the re-appointments of Alicia Revely, Telecommunications Board of NKY; Anthony Noll, Telecommunications Board of NKY; John Flesch, Devou Park Advisory Committee; Emily Paver, Board of Overseers for Linden Grove Cemetery; Chuck Scheper, Covington Economic Development Board; Owen Waske, Covington Urban Forestry Board . The proposals were placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Executive Session

Commissioners then voted to go into executive session to “discuss the proposed acquisition, sale or lease of real property.” Mayor Meyer said there would be no further action taken.

Next Meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a legislative meeting held at 6 p.m., Nov. 29, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.