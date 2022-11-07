Covington Business Council to ask four top business executives ‘Why Covington?’ at luncheon Nov. 17















Join the Covington Business Council at a Grand Banquet Room (6 East Fifth Street, Covington) luncheon on November 17 for “Why Covington?”

CBC’s Pat Frew will facilitate a discussion of a panel of business owners who have settled in Northern Kentucky’s largest city:

• Guy VanRooyen, Hotel Covington and the Salyers Group discussing the $26.5 million dollar Hotel Covington expansion including a 500 seat event center (North) as well as more than 50 luxury suites, 10,000 square feet of office space and a new bar,

• Patrick Hughes, Partner, DBL Law, moved its headquarters back to where the firm got its start, moving into the Monarch Building at 109 E. 4th Street, part of a $11.3 million development,

Anthony Bradford, A.M. Titan, vertically integrated, best-in-class real estate company that acquires, develops and operates multifamily real estate properties including the Mildred Flats construction project along Greenup Street, and

• Sherrie Keller, M&M Supply, opened a new $3 million corporate headquarters in Covington’s Helentown neighborhood in the Eastern Corridor. M&M provides petroleum equipment services and sales.

As these business owners answer the question, ‘Why Covington?’, find out their challenges and opportunities moving forward, and how the business community can support their efforts.

Also, on the agenda are a few surprise guests. Find out WHO they are by signing up for the event.

Please register here: https://cbcky.com/event/november-luncheon-presented-by-st-elizabeth-healthcare/