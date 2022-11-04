CLC to partner with Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati for special performance benefitting vulnerable youth















Children’s Law Center (CLC) is partnering with Ensemble Theater Cincinnati for a special dress-rehearsal performance of The Dancing Princesses, where all proceeds benefit CLC and vulnerable youth in our region.

CLC is selling sponsorships and discounted seating to the exclusive, fun-filled event and also providing free tickets for clients of various children’s service agencies throughout Greater Cincinnati.

The production will be on Sunday, November 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati located at 1127 Vine Street in downtown Cincinnati.

From the creators of the hit Cinderella: After Ever After comes a heartfelt, humorous story of five uniquely different sister princesses who embark on a quest for understanding, acceptance, and love. This is a whimsical adaptation of the classic fairy tale about a kingdom where an enchanting mystery is afoot — with frayed footwear. Written by creative team Joseph McDonough and David Kisor, and featuring catchy songs and exuberant colorful costumes, The Dancing Princesses will delight audiences of all ages. CLC will also provide holiday cookies for the guests.

“This is a chance to brighten the holiday season for kids of all ages, including kids in need,” said Sasha Naiman, Executive Director of Children’s Law Center. “A great time for a great cause,”

Seating is limited. Tickets are $20 each for children 12 years and under and $25 for adults. More information is available at www.childrenslawky.org/dancingprincesses.

All proceeds go to Children’s Law Center, to help fund their work protecting the rights of children.

For over 30 years, the Children’s Law Center, Inc. (CLC) has protected children’s rights – so that children can transition into adulthood in safe, healthy ways and successfully contribute to society. Through direct legal assistance, policy reform, and community education, CLC advocates for kids in the child welfare system, juvenile justice system, and education system. Learn more about CLC, its programs, and its impact by visiting www.childrenslawky.org.

Children’s Law Center