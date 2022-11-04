A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

City of Florence unveiled two new signs honoring The Thin Blue Line, The Thin Red Line

Nov 4th, 2022 · 0 Comment

The City of Florence has unveiled two new signs dedicated to the men and women of the Florence Police Department and the Florence Fire/EMS Department for their service to our community.

The signs are in conjunction with the painting of a “Thin Blue Line,” in honor of our Police Department on Ewing Boulevard, and a “Thin Red Line,” in honor of our Fire/EMS Department on Ted Bushelman Boulevard, in October of 2020.

The new signs read:

“The Thin Blue Line represents the police officer’s role of separating the good from the bad while creating order from chaos.”

“The Thin Red Line represents the courage firefighters find deep in their blood to conquer their fears to save and protect life and property.”

Without the loyalty and faithfulness of these public servants, no community could prosper.

The “Blue Line” is installed at the intersection of 8100 Ewing Boulevard with Veterans Memorial Drive and the “Red Line” is installed at 81 Ted Bushelman Boulevard (Photos by Victoria Wells/City of Florence)


