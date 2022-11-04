City of Florence unveiled two new signs honoring The Thin Blue Line, The Thin Red Line















The City of Florence has unveiled two new signs dedicated to the men and women of the Florence Police Department and the Florence Fire/EMS Department for their service to our community.

The signs are in conjunction with the painting of a “Thin Blue Line,” in honor of our Police Department on Ewing Boulevard, and a “Thin Red Line,” in honor of our Fire/EMS Department on Ted Bushelman Boulevard, in October of 2020.

The new signs read:

“The Thin Blue Line represents the police officer’s role of separating the good from the bad while creating order from chaos.”

“The Thin Red Line represents the courage firefighters find deep in their blood to conquer their fears to save and protect life and property.”

Without the loyalty and faithfulness of these public servants, no community could prosper.