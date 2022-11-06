City of Dayton is officially smoke-free today; Cancer Action Network urges all cities to go smoke-free















Today, November 6th, the City of Dayton is officially smoke-free.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) congratulates the city for taking steps to protect citizens from the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Everyone who lives, works, and plays in the city now and in the future can take comfort in knowing their right to smoke-free air is respected and protected, said the organization in a press release.

ACS CAN went on to say:

“Dayton’s smoke-free law will protect every person who clocks into work, dines at a local restaurant or bar, or visits any of the city’s many establishments, and even more great news, smoke-free laws are also proven to be good for business. Now, everyone will have the right to breathe clean, smoke-free air.

“As the Great American Smokeout approaches on November 17, ACS CAN would like to remind everyone that resources are available to assist in quitting tobacco. Free resources can be found at Quit Now Kentucky or through the American Cancer Society’s Empowered to Quit program.

“Implementing smoke-free laws is one thing communities can and must do to protect people from secondhand smoke and reduce the tobacco burden on Kentuckians. ACS CAN looks forward to working with and seeing other cities around Kentucky go smoke-free.”

