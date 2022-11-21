Cincinnati Zoo offering one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by zoo residents through online auction















The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering an opportunity to get someone on your holiday shopping list a gift that they are sure not to have.

The Zoo is offering the chance to Bid on one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by some of the Cincinnati Zoo’s special residents through tomorrow. All funds raised go directly to the Zoo’s field partners in Kenya who are experiencing the worst drought in history.

“There are some truly priceless items in this year’s holiday auction,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “One lucky art collector will get to hang Fritz the baby hippo’s first kiss painting in their home. And the proceeds from all art sales will be sent to our friends in Kenya who are really suffering right now.”

Many of the masterpieces available in the auction were made by animals with wild counterparts in the areas affected by drought.

“Our keeper team provided some really unique pieces, such as tail paintings by African lions John and Imani and a beautiful hoof print by Tessa the Maasai giraffe,” said Maynard. “There’s also a really sweet painting that includes kisses from Fiona AND Fritz.”

Painting (with non-toxic paint) is an excellent form of enrichment for the animals. Animal care staff offers paints and a canvas to some of the animals, resulting in beautiful works of art.

