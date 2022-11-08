Cinci/NKY region named top economic development metro by Site Selection magazine, tied with Louisville















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region continues to shine as Site Selection magazine recently honored the area as its top economic development metro in the Ohio River Corridor. Cincinnati shares the recognition with Louisville after the two regions traded the top spot each of the previous two years.

The 16-county, 3-state region surrounding Cincinnati, which features both REDI Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Tri-ED among its ecosystem of economic development organizations, closed 122 projects that added 10,433 jobs and over $1.1 Billion in capital investment during the 18-month period included in Site Selection’s analysis.

“The Cincinnati region is ideally positioned for growing companies, whether they are already located in our MSA or are considering a new location,” said Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati. “Not only does our 8-hour proximity to 60% of the U.S. population serve as an important asset, but we are blessed with a business community that has built an ecosystem of support and collaboration that helps businesses to thrive here.”

CVG Airport highlights the robust infrastructure in place to make Cincinnati one of the most connected metros in the United States. The airport is the nation’s seventh largest cargo hub, with its cargo tonnage increasing by more than 26 percent year-over-year in September. The area also boasts the country’s largest inland port and two class-1 railroads.

“We’re seeing compelling demand for office space from the logistics management sector and advanced manufacturing is driving expansion and investment activity in the region – creating diversity in our economy,” said Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume. “It’s a great accolade for the Cincinnati region to be recognized for our collaborative economic development work.”

Total Quality Logistics (TQL), the second-largest freight brokerage firm in North America and Cincinnati’s largest private company, was featured in projects on both sides of the river, committing to expansion of 1,000 new jobs in southwest Ohio and another 125 in Northern Kentucky. Vertical farming innovator 80 Acres, which is headquartered in Hamilton, Ohio, contributed to growth in Boone County through the addition of 125 new positions.

The growth exhibited by TQL and 80 Acres is indicative of all 122 projects completed in the region.

Site Selection’s full rankings can be found at siteselection.com.

