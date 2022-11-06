Casey and Carrie Williams to open new Biggby Coffee In Newport, their second location in NKY















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Biggby Coffee is getting big-er.

The fastest growing coffee chain in America – named thusly in 2011 by CNBC – is expanding in Northern Kentucky thanks to Casey and Carrie Williams.

“When we opened our Turkeyfoot Biggby location,” said Casey, who was raised in Campbell County, “We had every intention of Biggby multiple locations.”

The husband-and-wife duo opened that first location in February, 2021.

“And when a second location became available, we jumped at the possibility,” said Carrie, a Kenton County native who attended Scott High School and graduated from Georgetown College.

That second location is a former White Castle restaurant – at 1811 Monmouth Street, Newport.

“It’s been empty about four years,” she said, “We’ve always wanted to bring local ownership to the area.”

Biggby Coffee restaurants, she noted, are franchised – but locally owned.

“We were attracted to the Newport area,” Casey told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “Because of investment coming to the area, and it seems very pedestrian friendly.”

Team Williams sees good things coming to this part of Newport – and they’re gearing for an opening sometime in early 2023.

“We’ll have drive-thru and walk-up service only,” said Casey, a 1999 grad of Northern Kentucky University. “No inside service.”

The soon-to-be 21st Biggby Coffee in the Tri-state will be open seven-days-a-week – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. on Sundays, Casey said.

Door-Dash service and on-line ordering will also be available, he notes.

“We’re just waiting on our permit, and architectural drawings,” he said. “If all goes well, and we get our permit, we’ll start renovation and construction on or about the 21st of November.”

The project should take some 12-16 weeks to complete – depending on the weather – they both said.

In the meantime, the couple shuttle between working at the Turkeyfoot location – and viewing the lay-of-the-land in Newport.

“There’s not many coffee houses in and around the Newport Shopping Center,” Carrie reminds. “There’s a Starbucks inside Target, and that’s about it.”

Biggby Coffee – pronounced “big B” – is an American coffeehouse chain based in Lansing, Michigan.

It was founded in 1995 in the city of Lansing by Bob Fish and Mary Roszel as Beaners Coffee.

By the end of the 1990s, the company had three locations in Lansing, and began to expand during the 21st century by means of franchising. In 2007 and 2008, the chain was officially renamed Biggy Coffee due to corporate concerns over the meaning of the word “beaner”; the name Biggby was derived from the letter B in the company’s logo. In 2022, the chain had over 280 locations throughout the United States.

The locations are across 12 states – Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Idaho and Indiana.

Come next spring, if you’re looking for some sliders in Newport, you’ll have to settle for coffee instead.

