Brooke Schnelle runs Point Perk Coffee Shop — and also coaches and trains volleyball hopefuls















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Everyone seems to want a piece of her.

Brooke Schnelle is the first-year girls volleyball coach at Walnut Hills High School.

Most of the time.

She’s also General Manager of the Point-Perk – the coffee shop owned and operated by The Point/Arc, the non-profit organization based in Covington celebrating its 50th year.

And now she’s involved in training those volleyball hopefuls.

“I have a very high demand for those who train with me,” said Schnelle, who built Williamstown High School into a winner during her four years as head coach. “Parents see the growth in their kids and their change as athletes. They want the same results as those who worked with me in the past.”

So Schnelle has team-up with Phil Stevenson, a 1994 graduate of Bellevue High School – a former basketball performer.

“Phil owns Performance Training, a facility in Erlanger (4506 Dixie Highway),” she said. “And he asked me to be their volleyball trainer.”

She said she’ll be teaching speed, jumping ability as well as agility. “It’s basically volleyball skill training,” the Notre Dame Academy grad said, “and it’s all done during the off-season.”

She claims it’s the only facility in Northern Kentucky that offers this specific kind of training.

In fact, the popularity of the sport – and Schnelle’s success – has spread so quickly, the November session was filled in just five days, she said.

Sessions are Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. and are offered to volleyballers from sixth to 12th grade.

“We’re accepting registrations for the December session,” she said. “The program is eight sessions, and the cost is $300.”

And only 20 persons are in each session, she notes.

So, what keeps Brooke Schnelle on the go?

Make it coffee.

She’s been the head honcho at The Point-Perk Coffee shop since March, in those eight months she’s seen:

• A profit increase

• Repeat customers

• Growth in customers

Why?

“We’re doing trendy things, like Fall and Halloween drinks,” she said. “And being creative with a new sidewalk chalk board.”

Not to mention a very large Instagram following.

The Point-Perk is one of several social enterprises offered at The Point/Arc.

In 1982, The Point/Arc opened the Point Restaurant – its first – to provide vocational training to individuals with I/DD – intellectual/developmental disabilities.

The Point Cleaning Company and Employment Program was established in 1985 to provide job and training, placement and life-long follow-up.

The Point Commercial Laundry was established in 1996. In 2012, The Point/Arc opened the doors to the Point Apparel Company and The Point-Perk coffee shop opened in 2015, “as a way for the community to come in for a feel-good cup of coffee, and to see our mission in action,” said Judi Gerding, Founder and President of The Point/Arc.

Schnelle coaches girls’ volleyball, trains future volleyball hopefuls – and oversees The Point-Perk Coffee Shop.

Certainly, a heavy load for anyone.

The key – probably her strong brew.