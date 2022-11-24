Boone County ENGAGE Citizens Academy seeking applications of 2023 class, deadline December 31















Boone County is holding a free citizens academy program called ENGAGE for residents and business owners who are interested in learning more about county government operations.

The nine-week Citizens Academy is an educational program with presentations each week on all operations of county government, including guided tours of government facilities. The goal is to education participants about each department and elected offices to provide a holistic understanding of local government operations.

Starting January 8, the weekly program will be held on Monday nights and a few Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m.

There will be a graduation ceremony for all participants concluding the program.

Interested citizens may go to BooneCountyKY.org to fill out the online application. Deadline to sign up is December 31.

Participant requirements: 18 years or old, valid driver’s license or reliable transportation, a resident or business owner of Boone County.