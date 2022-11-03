Applications are now open for Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Encounter NKY Spring 2023 cohort















Encounter NKY is now accepting applications for the spring 2023 cohort. The three-month program, recently developed by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, assists employers with retaining top talent and growing the next generation of leaders within their organizations.

Encounter NKY is designed specifically for younger professionals who have been in the professional workforce for at least two years and are new to the region. The program focuses on connecting participants and assisting them in developing a greater sense of belonging to the community while exploring all the ways Northern Kentucky puts the “great” in Greater Cincinnati.

Created out of the Leadership NKY Class of 2019 to help address the region’s workforce issues, Encounter NKY rounds out the NKY Chamber’s leadership programming alongside Leadership Northern Kentucky and Regional Youth Leadership.

“The selection process for Encounter NKY is intentional. We make a purposeful effort to ensure each cohort includes a diverse group of leaders representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati,” said Dawn Denham, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Encounter NKY addresses our region’s most critical workforce needs by helping class members build their network and connect them to all the things that make NKY the perfect place to call home.”

The Encounter NKY program is ideal for both individuals new to the region and younger professionals (under 40); with a sense of urgency for career advancement and a desire to form a deeper connection to the region. Starting in January, the cohort will meet twice a month for a half-day-long immersive experience.

Participants will encounter what makes NKY unique and learn about the region’s economy, vibrancy, health, state and local government, and why Northern Kentucky is the perfect place to call home. Members will have the opportunity to establish relationships with local business and community leaders and build their professional and personal networks.

“Retaining and attracting new world-class talent is vital to the long-term success of our region,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Encounter NKY is made-up of a variety of leaders from a range of backgrounds who bring different ideas and life experiences to the table – but they will come together to learn from one another, establish meaningful relationships and build their professional and personal networks. I look forward to welcoming the next cohort into the Encounter NKY family.”

Applications for Encounter NKY are available online at www.NKYChamber.com and are due by Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Applicants will need the full support of the company/organization they represent and their employer or supervisor. If selected, tuition for Encounter NKY is $1,100 for NKY Chamber members and $1,500 for future members. The tuition will cover all program costs. There is a $20 non-refundable application fee.

Space is limited – a maximum of 25 participants will be selected for the spring 2023 cohort. Admission occurs on a rolling basis until the cohort capacity is reached. This cohort will fill up fast and applicants are encouraged to apply early. Selected applications will be notified in mid-December. If you are a more established leader in the region, we encourage you to consider applying for Leadership NKY, the NKY Chamber’s flagship leadership program. More information on Leadership NKY can be found here.

To learn more about Encounter NKY, visit www.NKYChamber.com/Encounter. Questions about the application process or the program can be directed to Dawn Denham at ddenham@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce