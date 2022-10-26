Y’all Cafe opens new restaurant in Covington’s RiverCenter, offers breakfast, lunch 7 days a week















Y’all Hospitality, an organization embracing Southern values and Midwest charm to deliver dining experiences meant to be shared, held the grand opening of its newest restaurant venture, Y’all Café, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at RiverCenter.

Nestled minutes away from the heart of Covington’s central business district in the RiverCenter complex, Y’all Café offers delicious dining options perfect for the breakfast, brunch and lunch crowd seven days a week.

Y’all Café offers a nutritious start to the day or a business lunch or midday meal with several options ready to please palates. Signature breakfast dishes on the menu include items like the Y’all Super Quiche featuring shallot, bacon and Gruyére cheese; Mama’s Suga Toast with maple syrup, whipped cream, berry compote and chocolate drizzle; and the Goetta Omelet with white cheddar.

For lunch, options include the savory Flattop burger, featuring double smashed patties, American cheese, lettuce, onion, dijonnaise and Izzy’s famous pickles on a Martin potato bun. The River Side Hot Brown boasts smoked turkey, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, and house made cheese sauce on sourdough. Those looking for something lighter can enjoy the Thai chicken lettuce wraps that come with the choice of marinated chicken or vegetables, cabbage, carrot, pepper slaw and peanut sauce making for a tasty, gluten-free or vegetarian option.

“Be it the business lunch crowd escaping from the chaos of their day to Bengals fans looking for the perfect place to grab a bite to eat before tailgating or the perfect family brunch spot after church, Y’all Café offers a little something for everyone,” said Y’all Café General Manager, Brian Firth. “We see Y’all Café as a perfect complement to our other RiverCenter food venture, Butler’s Pantry, with its cozy, inviting atmosphere, outstanding patio with excellent views and of course, great food, drinks and Southern hospitality.”

The new restaurant offers the convenience of easy access, free two-hour parking, and an experience based on inviting comfort paired with great cuisine featuring local products and ingredients.

Y’all Café also features a full drink menu, which includes local brews from Rhinegeist, Braxton Brewing Co., and Madtree; wines by the glass, Bloody Marys, mimosas and signature cocktails such as the South Bank Sling, featuring bourbon, triple sec, a splash of cranberry soda and lime. Those looking for non-alcoholic options can enjoy hand-made coffee drinks, sodas and a Kale Ale beverage.

It also offers catering services. For those interested in learning more about catering offerings can call (859) 261-1156 or email catering@holleryall.com.

Y’all Café will be open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday – Friday; and 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the new restaurant, Butler’s Pantry is located directly across from Y’all Café, offering grab-and-go, coffee and tea, smoothies and juices, dips, cheese, deli items, produce, wine, beer and more.