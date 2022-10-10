World Food Day call to action: First Financial Bank holds food drive for food insecurity, healthy diets















First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial centers in Northern Kentucky, including 6th & Madison in Covington, 3580 Madison Pike in Edgewood, 6081 Limaburg Rd. in Burlington, and 2652 North Bend Rd. in Hebron.

Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.

“Food insecurity is an issue for people worldwide, and the problem became more severe because of the pandemic,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “First Financial and our associates are eager to begin this local food drive and help our neighbors who do not have enough to eat.”

After the food drive concludes on Friday, Oct. 21, all food will be delivered to local organizations selected by associates at each financial center.

World Food Day, on Oct. 16, highlights the collective work around the world to promote awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. Coordinated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the day also calls attention to the need to ensure healthy diets for everyone, with no one left behind.

All First Financial locations throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois will participate. An interactive list of financial centers is available at bankatfirst.com.



The food drive is First Financial’s second major community-focused initiative in 2022. To celebrate National Financial Literacy Month in April, First Financial Bank, its associates and clients collected more than 20,000 books to be donated to local schools, libraries, churches, and other community-focused organizations.