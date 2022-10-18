Wilhoite takes reins as Covington’s first Director of Special Projects and Inter-Governmental Affairs















The Morehead State University football helmet in Andrew Wilhoite’s office is a keepsake from his undergraduate years as a defensive tackle for the Eagles, but it speaks of the through line of Wilhoite’s professional narrative: Service, teamwork, and consensus-building.

Those qualities epitomized Wilhoite’s prior work at the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission, where he provided strategic guidance and legal expertise to members of the Kentucky State Senate … his job as Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in both Kenton and Fayette counties … and his performance as law clerk to Franklin Circuit Court Judges Thomas Wingate and Phillip Shepherd.

Now, Covington officials hope they guide Wilhoite as he takes on a newly created position in the City — Director of Special Projects and Inter-Governmental Affairs. In that role, Wilhoite takes on the responsibility of a variety of specialized complex management and policy analyses to support decision-making on projects such as the City’s 23-acre Central Riverfront/former IRS building development.

“Special projects call for significant management, strategy, and focus,” said City Manager Ken Smith. “Andrew comes to this position with the very skills we need: an ability to drive change, an understanding of governmental policies, a proven record of consensus building, and experience in managing numerous projects. The Central Riverfront development project, alone, will demand extraordinary time and management.”

Wilhoite said he’s excited about the teamwork aspect of his role and looks forward to being part of the City’s upward trajectory.

“Truthfully, I’m just excited to see Covington grow,” said Wilhoite. “To make progress while holding on to what makes Covington Covington is impressive. This community is so vibrant. When you come to Covington, you know you’re in Covington; you don’t get it confused with Newport, Bellevue, or Ludlow.”

The Central Riverfront Development project, he said, will be a generational “game-changer” for the city.

“It’s huge, it’s generational, and it’s unbelievable. It’s a project we’ve been talking about for decades,” said Wilhoite. “How many times do you have a city that’s on the rise and then they’re gifted 23 acres of riverfront property? It’s a complete game-changer and this is a community that’s already hot.”

Wilhoite was born and raised in Frankfort, but his family has deep roots in Covington.

“My grandma was born and raised here, and my great-grandma was born and raised here,” said Wilhoite. “When I look at the (statues of the) lions in front of Mother of God Church, I think, ‘that’s where my great-grandma went to church.’ When I show my grandma pictures from the window of my apartment in Covington, she knows where it is because it’s where she played, grew up, and went to church.”

Wilhoite said seeing those buildings and sharing their history is what affects him most about his job with the City – knowing that the projects he works on can share the same type of legacy for future Covingtonians.

When he isn’t working, Wilhoite enjoys traveling and watching college and professional sports. Whenever he can, he heads back to his undergraduate alma mater to catch a game.

“I don’t do nearly enough travel,” said Wilhoite. “When I do, it’s usually to cheer on my childhood rooting interest, UK, but don’t let anyone at Morehead know! When I’m not working, I love to stay active in the gym or out in the woods, hiking.”

City of Covington