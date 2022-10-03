Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September.

According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a low community level; 51 are yellow, indicating a medium level; with 11 in the red, or a high level.

Last week’s map, issued on Sept. 23, saw 50 green counties, 48 yellow and 22 in the red. Compare these to the map released on Sept. 2, which had 8 green counties, 42 yellow and 70 in the red, and there has been a large decrease in COVID-19 community levels in Kentucky.

“In order to keep up those positive trends, we all need to schedule our appointment to get the new omicron booster shot, if you haven’t already,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Since the vaccines became available, 93% of all COVID deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals. Think about that, 93%. We don’t say that to be judgmental, we care about every Kentuckian and all of our neighbors.”

For more details on Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, community levels, guidance and more, go to the state’s website, http://kycovid19.ky.gov/.

The weekly monkeypox report from the Department for Public Health shows another small increase in cases: from 50 last week to 53 this week. At the beginning of September, the total was 31.

Jefferson County continues to have the most cases at 29, followed by Fayette with 8, Warren 4, Kenton 3, Christian 2, and one apiece in Barren, Hardin, Hopkins, McCracken, Montgomery, Oldham, and Simpson counties.

There have now been more than 25,000 monkeypox cases across the U.S, according to the CDC, with one death. The worldwide total from the 2022 outbreak is 68,017.

Flu season has just begun, and the Kentucky Department for Public Health will begin issuing weekly reports for the 2022-23 season beginning Oct. 14.