Weekly COVID report shows more counties in low zone; monkeypox up and flu season underway

The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing.

The map, which is generated from data complied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rates counties as having a low, medium, or high community level; by whether their color is green, yellow, or red.

The map issued Friday shows of Kentucky’s 120 counties, eight of them are in the red, 37 are yellow, and 75 are green.

As an example of how things have improved, last week’s report, issued on September 30, had 11 counties in the red, 51 yellow, and 58 that were green. Going back to September 2, there were 70 red counties, 42 yellow and 8 that were green.

This goes along with the weekly COVID numbers that were released on Monday, which showed new cases, deaths, the positivity rate and hospitalizations all declined from last week.

For more details on Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, community levels, guidance and more, go to the state’s website.

Monkeypox report

The weekly monkeypox report from the Department for Public Health, meanwhile, shows another small increase in cases: from 53 last week to 59 this week. At the beginning of September, the total was 31.

Jefferson County continues to have the most cases at 33, followed by Fayette with 9, Warren 4, Kenton 3, Christian 2, and one apiece in Barren, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Montgomery, Oldham, and Simpson counties. 58 of the 59 cases were found in men.

There have now been more than 26,049 monkeypox cases across the U.S, according to the CDC, with one death. The worldwide total from the 2022 outbreak is 70,696.

Flu season has begun

Flu season has just begun, and the Kentucky Department for Public Health will begin issuing weekly reports for the 2022-23 season beginning next Friday, October 14.