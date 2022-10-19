Wednesday’s NKY History Hour to feature discussion with marine photographers John and Martha Lange















Leaving only their bubbles behind, underwater photographers John and Martha Lange have captured stunning images of the underwater world from Borneo to Bonaire and many places in between. The scuba diving duo has documented a wide variety of sea creatures, including the long lure frogfish, blue lettuce sea slug, balloon fish and more. Their diverse photography collection, Faces of the Deep is now on display at Behringer-Crawford Museum through October 30.

Join BCM Curator of Collections Jason French, for a conversation with John and Martha Lange, during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 19. Registration and participation is available online via Zoom.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

John and Martha’s introduction to the undersea world began on a trip to Maui, Hawaii in 2004. The resort was offering a “Try SCUBA” class and on a whim, they decided to attend. Six weeks of lessons followed, with open water check-out dives in Bonaire, Netherland Antilles to complete their certification in 2006. After experiencing the beauty and diversity of Bonaire’s marine park, they vowed to return every year, and have. Beyond this, their love of diving has taken them to many exotic locations around the world from the Caribbean to the Indo-Pacific.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today at bcmuseum.org.

FromBehringer-Crawford Museum