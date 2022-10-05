UK Wildcats release its 2022-23 basketball schedule; Big Blue Madness (sold out) is October 14















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Kentucky officially released its basketball schedule Tuesday.

The Wildcats will play Howard in the season opener on Nov. 7, followed by a home game against Duquesne four days later before facing Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis.

Kentucky will play its first true road game at Gonzaga on Nov. 20. The Wildcats also will face Michigan on Dec. 4 in London, England, and will close out December with UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17, a road game at Missouri in the Southeastern Conference opener on Dec. 28 and a home game against Louisville in Rupp Arena on New Year’s Eve for a noon tipoff.

Kentucky plays defending national champion Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 in Lexington.

The exhibition opponents include Missouri Western State on Oct. 30, followed by Kentucky State on Nov. 3. Both games will be played at 7 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.

Big Blue Madness is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 14, followed by the Blue-White game on Oct. 22 in Pikeville.

Kentucky Schedule

October

14 — Big Blue Madness, 7 p.m., SECN

22 — Blue-White Game, 6 p.m., SECN

30 — Missouri Western State, 7 p.m., SECN

November

3 — Kentucky State, 7 p.m., SECN+

7 — Howard, 6:30 p.m., SECN

11 — Duquesne, 7 p.m., SECN

15 — Michigan State, 7 p.m., ESPN

17 — S.Carolina State, 7 p.m., SECN

20 — at Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

23 — N. Florida, 4 p.m., SECN+

29 — Bellarmine, 7 p.m., SECN+

December

4 — vs. Michigan, noon, 1 p.m., ABC

10 — Yale, 1 p.m., SECN

17 vs. UCLA, 5:15 p.m., CBS

21 —Florida A&M, TBA

28 — at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN

31 — Louisville, noon, CBS

January

3 — LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN

7 — at Alabama, 1 p.m., ESPN

10 — S. Carolina, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

14 — at Tennessee, noon, ESPN

17 — Georgia, 9 p.m., ESPN

21 — Texas A&M, 2 p.m., ESPN

24 — at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m., SECN

28 — Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN

31 — at Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

February

4 — Florida, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

7 — Arkansas, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

11 — at Georgia, noon, ESPN/ESPN2

15 — at Miss. State, 8:30 p.m., SECN

18 — Tennessee, 1 p.m., CBS

22 — at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

25 — Auburn, 4 p.m., CBS

March

1 — Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SECN

4 — at Arkansas, 2 p.m., CBS

8-12 — SEC Tourney, ESPN, SECN