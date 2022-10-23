Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky names Gina Douthat as new general manager















The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) has announced the selection of Gina Douthat as the organization’s new general manager.

Douthat, who assumes the new role immediately, has held various positions with TANK since 1997, most recently as Deputy General Manager and Director of Communications and Development.

During her time at TANK, Douthat has provided oversight to areas including marketing and communications, planning, IT and customer service.

“I am honored by the faith the TANK Board of Directors has placed in me and am excited to jump in and begin the work to determine priorities and lead this organization,” Douthat said. “I believe in our mission to provide exceptional transit services to the people of Northern Kentucky, and I am grateful for the opportunity to build on our strong foundation and continue to serve the community,”

“TANK has an excellent culture that has enabled it to successfully navigate many recent challenges, including the COVID pandemic and an expansive system redesign,” said Scott Guenther, partner at Adams Law and current chair of TANK’s Board of Directors. “In her role as Deputy General Manager, Ms. Douthat has been a huge part of those successes. TANK’s Board of Directors believes that Ms. Douthat’s qualifications, vast experience in public transit, and unique skill set make her the perfect candidate to maintain the positive momentum TANK has and to make TANK an even better organization moving forward.”

Douthat replaces Andrew Aiello. She has served as Interim General Manager since August when Aiello resigned to join the executive team at Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority/Cincinnati Metro.

