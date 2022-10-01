Thomas More University unveils first named college, St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences















Thomas More University officially unveiled its first named college, the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences on Friday.

The naming of the college is not transactional in nature, rather intended to recognize the long-standing partnership between the two diocesan institutions.

“In naming the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences, we are solidifying the partnership of two mission-driven institutions that are committed to serving the local community,” says Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D., president of Thomas More University.

“This partnership continues to create innovative programs and opportunities for our students and the community. St. Elizabeth works to help make a high-quality, Catholic liberal arts education at Thomas More University a reality for some of our nursing students, while also giving them experience and opportunity for a promising career at one of the largest and best healthcare organizations in northern Kentucky and the greater Cincinnati region.”

A ceremony was held to celebrate the college naming. Senior leadership from both organizations were present at the announcement ceremony held in the University’s Saints Center.

The event saw remarks from President Chillo, Joe Christensen, Ph.D., dean of the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences, and Garren Colvin ’86, president and chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“On behalf of our St. Elizabeth associates – past, present and future – we are honored by this recognition. At St. Elizabeth Healthcare, we believe that our community, the region, the Commonwealth, and the nation should have access to world-class care throughout every stage of life,” said Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Education is critical to making this a reality, and we are dedicated to advancing the educational support and experiences that will prepare students for the healthcare fields and paths that they will take after graduation.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare currently offers Thomas More nursing students financial support of up to $5,000 per year for four years with guaranteed employment at the hospital for those who agree to a two-year work commitment after graduation.

St. Elizabeth also filled entire cohorts of Thomas More’s Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) accelerated program with working nurses who sought to grow their professional skills and expand their credentials.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare has always allowed us access to clinicals at all hospitals,” says Lisa Spangler, Ph.D., department chair of the Thomas More University School of Nursing.

“St. Elizabeth hires student nurses to work as Patient Care Assistants (PCAs), transporters, etc. With every graduating class, 50-70% of our graduates go to work at St. Elizabeth.”

