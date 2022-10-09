Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region

On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day.
Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region.
This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at over 50 organizations.
Established as an opportunity to celebrate Thomas More’s centennial anniversary in 2021, Saints Serve embodies the mission of the University’s community to serve.
The event will continue each year as a way to honor the traditions and values of the University.
The activities will run from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at locations that include:
On Thomas More University campus (Hoxworth blood drive, Loaves & Fishes 4 Unsheltered Homeless of Northern Kentucky, Parish Kitchen, Project Linus, tree planting, veteran and troops card making)
Be Concerned (Erlanger, Covington)
Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery
Brighton Center
Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society
City of Crestview Hills
City of Wilder
Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home
Devou Park (John Volz Trail, Nature Play, Rotary Grove)
Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
Empower Youth
Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy
Freestore Foodbank
Go Pantry
Great Parks of Hamilton County (Embshoff Woods Nature Preserve)
Habitat for Humanity (Bellevue, Florence ReStores)
Holy Spirit Parish Outreach Ministry
Hosea House
Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky
Julie Learning Center
Life Learning Center
Master Provisions
Matthew 25 Ministries
Milestones Equestrian Achievement Program
New Hope Center
Notre Dame Urban Education Center
ORSANCO mini-sweep (Thomas More Biology Field Station, Pete Rose Pier)
Parish Kitchen (Covington)
Point Arc (Egan House, Fischer House, Remke House, Ruschman, Sule, VonLehman, Hamm, Zalla, Yeager)
Price Hill Street Clean Up
Redwood
River Ridge Elementary School
Ronald McDonald House
Rose Garden Home Mission
Saint Joseph-Saint Francis Catholic Worker House
Santa Maria
Shelterhouse
Sisters of Devine Providence
St. Francis Seraph Ministries (Mother of Theresa Dining Room)
St. Vincent de Paul (Erlanger, Cold Springs, Florence, Cincinnati)
Su Casa Hispanic Center of Cincinnati
Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank
Wasson Way Trails
Welcome House
YWCA (Cincinnati)
