Thomas More University to hold its Saints Serve Day Tuesday, helping 50+ organizations around region















On Tuesday, Thomas More University will hold its second annual Saints Serve Day.

Instead of classes during the day, all traditional students, faculty, and staff will participate in a selected service activity at locations throughout the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region.

This year Saints Serve encompasses 81 projects at over 50 organizations.

Established as an opportunity to celebrate Thomas More’s centennial anniversary in 2021, Saints Serve embodies the mission of the University’s community to serve.

The event will continue each year as a way to honor the traditions and values of the University.

The activities will run from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. at locations that include:

On Thomas More University campus (Hoxworth blood drive, Loaves & Fishes 4 Unsheltered Homeless of Northern Kentucky, Parish Kitchen, Project Linus, tree planting, veteran and troops card making)

Be Concerned (Erlanger, Covington)

Benedictine Sisters of St. Walburg Monastery

Brighton Center

Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society



City of Crestview Hills

City of Wilder

Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home

Devou Park (John Volz Trail, Nature Play, Rotary Grove)

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Empower Youth

Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy

Freestore Foodbank

Go Pantry

Great Parks of Hamilton County (Embshoff Woods Nature Preserve)

Habitat for Humanity (Bellevue, Florence ReStores)

Holy Spirit Parish Outreach Ministry

Hosea House

Housing Opportunities of Northern Kentucky

Julie Learning Center

Life Learning Center



Master Provisions

Matthew 25 Ministries

Milestones Equestrian Achievement Program

New Hope Center

Notre Dame Urban Education Center

ORSANCO mini-sweep (Thomas More Biology Field Station, Pete Rose Pier)

Parish Kitchen (Covington)

Point Arc (Egan House, Fischer House, Remke House, Ruschman, Sule, VonLehman, Hamm, Zalla, Yeager)

Price Hill Street Clean Up

Redwood

River Ridge Elementary School

Ronald McDonald House

Rose Garden Home Mission



Saint Joseph-Saint Francis Catholic Worker House

Santa Maria

Shelterhouse

Sisters of Devine Providence

St. Francis Seraph Ministries (Mother of Theresa Dining Room)

St. Vincent de Paul (Erlanger, Cold Springs, Florence, Cincinnati)

Su Casa Hispanic Center of Cincinnati

Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank

Wasson Way Trails

Welcome House

YWCA (Cincinnati)

Thomas More University