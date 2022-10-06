Thomas More University honors Covington Rotary with Saints Salute recognizing their ‘common roots’















Thomas More University has extended a Saints Salute to the Covington Rotary, the longest-standing service club in Northern Kentucky, in honor of their common roots in downtown Covington, a history of shared leaders, and a mutual commitment to service.

The Saints Salute is a community outreach award given by Thomas More to honor partner organizations making a difference through the continued support of the University and the region. Covington Rotary received the honor during a Thomas More football home game against the Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to honor the Covington Rotary for their contributions to the University and dedication to bettering the community,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “Their continued work to better our region and develop the community service interests and skills of students aligns with our mission and makes them an invaluable member of the Thomas More community.”

President Chillo presented the Saints Salute at Republic Bank field during halftime of the football game.

“As the oldest service organization in Northern Kentucky, Covington Rotary has a 202-year history of caring for our community,” said Judith A. Marlowe, Ph.D., chair of the Thomas More University Board of Trustees. “Their support of education in Covington schools, feeding the hungry and homeless by providing supplies and volunteer assistance for the Parish Kitchen, Be Concerned, and Hosea House, and improving our environment by planting pollinator gardens, clearing the riverbanks of trash and debris, and creating Rotary Grove in Devou Park are only a few of the many ways they have left their mark over the years. It is especially significant for Thomas More University to honor their history of service not only due to our shared roots in Covington and shared values, but also to a shared history of leaders and partnerships that continues as Rotary and this University enter their second century.”

The Rotary Club plays a large part in the annual Saints Serve day at Thomas More University. In the 2021 inaugural Saints Serve day, the Covington Rotary connected Thomas More with several of their ongoing service projects and facilitated additional opportunities to serve the community in a variety of locations. The Rotary will again play an integral role in the 2022 Saints Serve day, which takes place on Oct. 11.

Former Saints Salute recipients include VonLehman CPA and Advisory Firm, the Northern Kentucky Camber of Commerce, and Duke Energy.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

