Thermo Fisher Scientific announces $59 million expansion in Campbell County, to create 200 jobs















Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. on Thursday announced a significant investment in Kentucky’s health care sector as the PPD clinical research business will create 200 full-time jobs, including at least 140 Kentucky resident positions, through a $59 million expansion of the company’s facility in Campbell County.

“Thermo Fisher’s expanding footprint and the accompanying creation of more than 200 total jobs are huge wins for Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are pleased to extend our partnership with this world-class organization and look forward to seeing many more years of successful operations in our state.”

Thermo Fisher will expand and renovate its central lab on Tesseneer Drive in Highland Heights, adding 43,000 square feet to provide increased testing of pharmaceutical products. The project will bring the total available space in the facility to more than 114,000 square feet. Company leaders anticipate breaking ground by the end of the first quarter of next year and expect to complete the project in stages by year-end 2024. New jobs created through the project will include Ph.D.-level scientists, analytical laboratory staff and other scientific professionals.

“We are proud of our 20-year relationship with the people and businesses of this region, which provides an attractive place for our colleagues to live and work,” said David M. Johnston, Ph.D., senior vice president and president, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“We have developed a strong collaborative partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Campbell County and the City of Highland Heights. Investing in clinical research is essential to delivering on our mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer.”

Operating in Kentucky since 2002, the PPD clinical research business is a global leader of clinical research services. In December 2021, the business was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific. The company’s clinical research business has conducted trials in more than 100 countries and currently employs close to 650 people at the Highland Heights location, including nearly 300 Kentucky residents.

Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery expressed his gratitude to Thermo Fisher Scientific leaders for expanding and creating well-paying career opportunities at the current facility.

“The retention of more than 600 jobs and the addition of 200 new jobs by Thermo Fisher at its central lab in Campbell County is a huge win for our community,” said Judge Pendery. “We’re proud to have Thermo Fisher expand in Campbell County.”

Thermo Fisher’s growth in Kentucky builds on the state’s thriving health care-related business sector, which includes 230 facilities employing 36,000 people. Administration-to-date, the sector has contributed to nearly 50 new-location or expansion announcements totaling nearly $500 million and more than 2,900 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

Lee Crume, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED president and CEO, noted the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region is a hub for the life sciences industry and provides significant talent to companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“The Tri-ED team worked diligently over the last two years with the PPD clinical research business, the City of Highland Heights, Campbell County, and the Cabinet for Economic Development to win this expansion and retain the business and hundreds of jobs in Northern Kentucky,” Crume said. “This is a huge win for the Cincinnati region Life sciences companies such as Thermo Fisher are important stakeholders in our region and employment in this sector is projected to grow by 30% in Northern Kentucky by 2025.”

For more information on Thermo Fisher Scientific, visit ThermoFisher.com.

Governor’s Office