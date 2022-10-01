Ten educators named to Kentucky Department of Education’s Teachers Advisory Council for 2022-2023















Ten Kentucky public school educators have been named to the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Teachers Advisory Council (TAC) for the 2022-2023 school year. NKY’s Amanda Klare of Beechwood Elementary continues as council members.

The council is designed to improve Kentucky’s educational landscape by providing the commissioner of education with direct input from classrooms. Bridging the gap between policy and practice, TAC was created to advise the commissioner on educational priorities so students of the Commonwealth are well-prepared for any career they choose.

“The voices of our teachers are crucial as we work to shape the future of education here in Kentucky,” said Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “Too often teachers are left out of decision-making that directly impacts them and their classrooms. I believe in the voices of our educators and I look forward to continuing to work alongside this council to form a stronger education system for our state.”

The vacancies were created by seven of the former members rotating off the council and three others moving into non-teaching positions. Only teachers can serve on the council.

The new TAC members include:

• Kennita Ballard, English/language arts, middle school, Jefferson County

• Sarah Beard, science and social studies, middle school, Estill County

• Melanie Callahan, middle school, Laurel County

• Carla Criswell, English/language arts, middle school, Christian County

• Sharon Collins, family and consumer sciences, middle school, Warren County

• Rosa Cubero-Hurley, math, science and world language, elementary school, Fayette County

• Chad Davidson, music, elementary school, McCracken County

• Carla Lawson, kindergarten, elementary school, Whitley County

• Amber Ramirez, English/language arts, high school, Shelby County

• Donnie Wilkerson, social studies and reading, elementary school, Russell County

The 10 new members join 15 returning members, including:

• Erica Deal, English/language arts, elementary school, Kentucky School for the Blind

• Byron Wilson, English/language arts, math and social studies, elementary school, Ky School for the Deaf

• Kaysin Higgins, elementary school, Calloway County

• Jen Davis, chemistry and STEM, high school, Butler County

• Misty Bivens, agriculture, high school, Larue County

• April Jackson, special education, elementary school, Hardin County

• Jamal Stiles, biology, high school, Washington County

• Gregory Smith, welding, high school, Jefferson County

• Amanda Klare, literacy, elementary school, Beechwood Independent

• Susan Cintra, English/language arts, high school, Madison County

• Sara Green, social studies, middle school, Fayette County

• Jane Modlin, theater and public speaking, elementary school, Ashland Independent

• Charlene Martin, English/language arts, elementary school, Paintsville Independent

• Scott Osborn, English and media, high school, Lawrence County

• Jennifer Stewart, computer and STEAM, elementary school, Floyd County

More than 100 teachers from across the Commonwealth applied for a spot on the advisory council. A screening committee reviewed the applications by prioritizing diverse content and specialty areas and categorizing applicants geographically to ensure representation from the 12 regions of the state.

All new members will begin their three-year term at the council’s next meeting on Dec. 6.

Kentucky Department of Education