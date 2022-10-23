State to provide more than $310,000 to replace aging school buses in effort to reduce diesel emissions















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the 2022 Kentucky Clean Diesel Grant Program will provide $310,643 towards reducing diesel emissions by replacing aging school buses in the Commonwealth.

All Kentucky public school districts and private schools that own and operate school buses are eligible to apply for funding through this grant program, which will reimburse up to 25 percent of the total cost of the purchase of a replacement school bus. Grant recipients are responsible for the remaining 75 percent.

“Let’s make it a priority to replace these older buses,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “By reducing diesel school bus emissions and improving air quality, we’ll be protecting the health of our most valuable resource – our children.”

Diesel exhaust contains a mixture of fine particles, nitrogen oxides and more than 40 hazardous air pollutants. These pollutants have a negative impact on human health, especially for children who have a faster breathing rate than adults and whose lungs are not yet fully developed.

“This is an excellent opportunity and I encourage Kentucky school districts to take advantage of it,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca W. Goodman said.

Priority will be given to awarding grants to applicants that are in an area not meeting current air quality standards, proposals that achieve the most cost-effective emission reductions, and applications that demonstrate the greatest reductions in emissions.

“This program will make it easier for school districts to replace older, more polluting buses with newer, cleaner ones,” said Division for Air Quality director Michael Kennedy. “Not only do our communities benefit from cleaner air, but so do bus passengers, since exhaust is often pulled into the vehicle cabin when doors are opened.”

The deadline to apply for funds is November 4. Successful applicants will have until September 30, 2023 to complete their projects. To apply, visit the Division for Air Quality’s website.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet