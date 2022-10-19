St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky to kick on 21st annual winter coat drive October 19















For the 21st year, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky will be providing winter coats to Northern Kentucky adults and children in need through its annual coat drive.

The demand for coats is expected to be high this winter with costly food prices and rising rent, leaving many without extra room in their budget for other necessities. St. Vincent de Paul believes everyone deserves to have a coat to keep warm this winter.

VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm is stepping up to help, serving as a corporate sponsor for the second year in a row to assist with purchasing new coats for families in need in Northern Kentucky. In addition to their financial gift, the organization also plans to host a company drive to collect coats.

“We are proud to support the St. Vincent de Paul coat drive. The mission behind this initiative resonates closely with our firm values, and we are honored to serve a cause with such a profound impact on our community,” said Adam Davey, President at VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm.

The annual coat drive is a team effort that spans both sides of the Ohio River. In addition, to support from VonLehman, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky works closely with St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati, WLWT 5, Gold Star Chili, Warm 98.5, and Lamasters Consulting to collect and distribute gently used and new coats all over the Tri-state.

The annual coat drive kicks off today. Donors can find blue donation barrels all over Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati to donate your new or gently used warm winter gear. A full list of locations on where to give in Northern Kentucky can be found at www.svdpnky.org. The goal is to give out over 2,000 winter coats.

“Every year, our community amazes me with their generosity to this program. In a year where we are all navigating the impact of rising prices, a warm winter coat just does not fit into the budget for many families who are already struggling to make ends mee,” said St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky Executive Director, Karen Zengel. “The coat distributions will remove this worry for those working so hard to provide basic needs for their families.”

Distribution of coats to neighbors in need in Northern Kentucky will take place on:

• Saturday, November 19

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Newport Intermediate School in Newport

Life Learning Center in Covington • Saturday, December 3

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Florence

Volunteers are also welcome and needed to help make the coat distributions a success. To volunteer in Northern Kentucky, please contact Mark Bradley at 859-426-2649 or mark.bradley@svdpnky.org.

