Square1 NEXT competition offers high school students chance to compete for TMU scholarships















Hundreds of high school students are getting a crash course in innovation and entrepreneurship in the hopes of winning scholarships to Thomas More University through Square1’s NEXT business development program.

NEXT is a youth development program that utilizes innovation and entrepreneurship skills in preparing the next generation to lead, create, and succeed in competitive academic and business environments. Schools looking to engage with Square1 can do so through the Jan. 31 deadline for the upcoming contest.

“Square1 gives students the opportunity to step outside the classroom and experience real business situations,” says Sandy Roark, teacher at Beechwood High School.

Square1 provides unique experiential learning opportunities and paid internships to students allowing them to see firsthand how a small company operates, including social media, design, and sales opportunities.

Through regular workshops, NEXT educates students on how to identify problems, create ideas, and design their paths. Students will have the opportunity to work in a collaborative team environment while building their own brand.

All of these skills are identified specifically by employers as not only valued but essential for success. Keith Schneider, entrepreneur and Square1 president, believes that inspiring students to be innovative and motivated changemakers is crucial to the future of our communities.

“It is truly amazing to see what the students are capable of once the light comes on and they start working from a perspective of what is possible versus what is not,” said Schneider.

The NEXT program concludes with a contest series where students compete in a Shark Tank-like pitch contest to advance to a regional contest, where over $600,000 in scholarships, cash prizes and more will be awarded. The 2023 NEXT Final Pitch event will be held at Thomas More University the evening of March 23.

“These scholarships and our partnership with Square1 will help student entrepreneurs matriculate into Thomas More University, getting them involved with the newly established Dr. Anthony ’65 & Geraldine ’66 Zembrodt Center for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation,” said University President, Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “Thomas More University is quickly becoming the innovation destination for young entrepreneurs looking for resources to develop their ideas in an academic environment.”

To learn more and get your school started in the NEXT program please visit www.ideastartgrow.com or contact keith@ideastartgrow.com.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

