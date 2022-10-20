Spooky Secret tours are baaack — Creepy Covington tour returns just in time for Hallowen















Created for fans of the creepy and bizarre, the Spooky Secrets Walking Tours offer a close encounter with the macabre side of Northern Kentucky.

Created in 2021, the tours were inspired by the book Secret Cincinnati, written by Kathy Witt and led by the director of the Public Arts Network.

Along the 2-mile route, attendees will hear ghost stories, visit haunted sites and learn about some of the area’s more gruesome history.

The tour starts on Covington’s riverfront and ends in MainStrasse Village, highlighting more than a dozen spooky locations.

In addition to the tour, the ticket price includes a signed copy of Secret Cincinnati and a special bookmark with a checklist for further exploration of the region.

The dates of the tour are October 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.

