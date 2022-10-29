SOS Adams reports strong registration numbers, hopes for strong voter participation in Nov. 8 election















Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August’s surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline.

From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were removed from the rolls – 4,833 deceased voters, 745 voters convicted of felonies, 464 who moved out of state, 66 who voluntarily de-registered, 36 adjudged incompetent, and 2 duplicate registrations.

“These are the strongest voter registration numbers since Fall 2020, when a record 2 million Kentuckians voted,” said Adams. “With congressional, state legislative, judicial and local races on the ballot, plus two constitutional amendments, I hope this augurs strong participation in November.”

• Republican registrants account for 45.4 percent of the electorate with 1,629,364 voters. Republican registration increased by 10,920 voters, a 0.67 percent increase.

• Democratic registrants account for 44.8 percent of the electorate, with 1,607,218 voters. Democratic registration increased by 1,474 voters, a .09 percent increase.

• Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8 percent of the electorate, with 353,645 voters.

• “Other” registration increased by 3,973 voters, a 1.1 percent increase.