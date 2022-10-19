Soccer teams win opening games in state playoffs; Field is set for 9th Region volleyball tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Brossart girls soccer team won the program’s first state tournament game on Tuesday when the Mustangs defeated East Carter, 2-0, on goals by junior Emma Sandfoss and freshman Rachel Shewmaker.

East Carter was averaging 5.2 goals per game, but the home team wasn’t able to put the ball into the net against a Brossart back line anchored by senior goalkeeper Lauren Gooderson, who posted her 10th shutout of the season.

The Mustangs (14-8-4) advance to the quarterfinals and play Lexington Catholic (25-1) on Saturday in Lexington. Three weeks ago, Lexington Catholic handed Brossart its worst loss of the season, 5-0, in Alexandria.

In the first round of the boys state soccer tournament on Tuesday, Ryle defeated Montgomery, 1-0, with junior Josh Line getting the lone goal for the Raiders, who have won six straight post-season playoff games to raise their record to 18-4-2.

Ryle will play Boyle County (19-4-2) in a state quarterfinal game on Saturday in Danville. If the Raiders win that game, they’ll advance to the state semifinals for the third time in six years.

District volleyball matches set field for 9th Region tournament

Eight volleyball teams that won district semifinal matches on Tuesday clinched berths in next week’s 9th Region tournament to be played at Ryle High School.

The region field will include Conner and Ryle from the 33rd District, St. Henry and Dixie Heights from the 34th District, Notre Dame and Holy Cross from the 35th District and Newport Central Catholic and Highlands from the 36th District.

The 35th District final will be played on Thursday and the other three district finals are scheduled on Wednesday. The four district champions will be seeded in the region tournament bracket and a draw will determine their first-round opponents.

Simon Kenton and Grant County will meet in the 32nd District final on Wednesday with both teams advancing to the 8th Region tournament. Brossart will take on Scott in the 37th District final on Thursday with both of those teams getting berths in the 10th Region tournament.