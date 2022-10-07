Simon Kenton’s revived offense generates 662 yards in 66-23 win over Class 6A district rival Dixie Heights

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Injuries to two key players kept Simon Kenton’s offense from showing its full potential during the first month of the high school football season. But the Pioneers were at full strength Thursday and rolled to a 66-23 win over Dixie Heights in the first Class 6A district seeding game for both teams.
With running back Jayden Lawson and quarterback Chase Crone leading the way, the revived Simon Kenton offense generated 662 yards in the victory that evened the team’s record at 3-3.
One or both of those seniors were injured in two of the Pioneers’ three losses, but they made up for lost time in Thursday’s game. Lawson rushed for a career-high 297 yards and scored three touchdowns. Crone passed for 195 yards and scored on four quarterback keepers.
“Everything’s coming together and our line, I can’t say enough, man, all the way through they all get it done every time,” Lawson said.
“We’re 3-3 right now. We’re not too worried about the record or the yards, but coming out here for a district game and doing what we did feels great. I feel like we really put Northern Kentucky on notice.”
Dixie Heights had won four straight games against Simon Kenton over the last two seasons, but the visiting Pioneers took a 28-0 lead in the first nine minutes of Thursday’s game.
The four touchdowns came on two runs by Crone, one by Lawson and one by junior Kaleb Bleier, who rushed for 98 yards on the night.
Dixie Heights scored 16 straight points to pull within 28-16 going into second quarter. But Simon Kenton responded with a 21-point run to open up 49-16 halftime lead.
At the break, the Pioneers had a 432-166 advantage in total yards. The Colonels had only 12 rushing yards at that point, but sophomore quarterback Armani Gregg completed 13 of 19 passes for 154 yards in the first half.
Dixie Heights opened the second half with a 59-yard scoring drive that ended with Caleb Hinkle’s 1-yard run into the end zone. On the next play from scrimmage, however, Lawson broke free on a 90-yard touchdown run to make the score 56-23.
“We got into the huddle before the play starts and (Crone) says, ‘Let’s try and break this one loose,'” Lawson said of the longest TD run in his career.
“He called a trap so we had 71 (Nathan Bieber) come through and trap the D-line. I just split them and I saw the safety up ahead and made a little move and just kept churning and running. Somebody dove at my ankles and didn’t get me. I just kept going and got in there.”
A 20-yard touchdown pass from Crone to Nathan Kitchens started a running clock with 6:39 left in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Andrew Petty kicked a 40-yard field goal that made the final score 66-23.
It was the most points scored by a Simon Kenton team since a 77-53 win over Highlands in 2016.
Simon Kenton coach Roy Lucas Jr. said having Lawson and Crone back in the lineup has given the team a much-needed lift. Lawson was out with a broke arm in the first four games and Crone missed two games due to a concussion.
“Everybody knew there was something missing,” Lucas said. “And it was because these kids have played with Chase for so long and believe in him so much, and Jayden too.”
In their first game back together last week, Lawson rushed for 258 yards and Crone passed for 214 in a 38-35 loss to Corbin. They dynamic duo did even better Thursday with a combined total of 492 yards.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for Dixie Heights (2-5). The Colonels had 280 total yards with most of it coming in the air. Gregg completed 20 of 30 passes for 218 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Trey Barnette had 10 receptions for 136 yards and one TD.
SIMON KENTON 28 21 14 3 — 66
DIXIE HEIGHTS 16 0 7 0 — 23
SK — Crone 8 run (Petty kick)
SK — Crone 9 run (Petty kick)
SK — Lawson 5 run (Petty kick)
SK — Bleier 11 run (Petty kick)
DH — Barnette 57 pass from Gregg (Kohls kick)
DH — Safety: tackled quarterback in end zone
DH — Anderson 8 run (Kohls kick)
SK — Crone 1 run (Petty kick)
SK — Crone 1 run (Petty kick)
SK — Lawson 5 run (Petty kick)
DH — Hinkle 1 run (Kohls kick)
SK — Lawson 90 run (Petty kick)
SK — Petty 40 FG
RECORDS: Simon Kenton 3-3, 1-0 district; Dixie Heights 2-5, 0-1.