Simon Kenton makes it back to 8th Region girls soccer final with third consecutive shutout victory















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Simon Kenton advanced to the championship game of the 8th Region girls soccer tournament for the sixth time in eight years after defeating Oldham County, 4-0, in the semifinals on Tuesday at Carroll County.

It was the third consecutive shutout for the Pioneers in the post-season playoffs and lifted their record to 14-4-4 under new head coach Hillary Johnson. They will play South Oldham (18-2) in the region final at 6 p.m. Thursday.

South Oldham won last year’s region title and was runner-up in the state tournament. The Dragons, who opened this season with a 5-0 win over Simon Kenton, knocked off Woodford County, 7-0, in the region semifinals on Tuesday.

Simon Kenton has a 3-0 record against South Oldham in previous region finals. The Pioneers won 2-1 in 2016, 1-0 in 2018 and 2-1 in 2020 on a penalty kick shootout.

Senior midfielder Sophie Decker scored twice in the Pioneers’ semifinal victory on Tuesday. The other two goals were by freshman forward Reece Johnson and junior forward Campbell Rubel, who also had one assist.

Senior goalkeeper Olivia York made five saves to post her 14th shutout for the Pioneers, who outscored their first three playoff opponents, 19-0, to give them 74 goals on the season for a 3.1 per game average.

In the region final, they’ll be facing a South Oldham team that has scored 104 goals in 20 games for a 5.2 average that ranks among the state leaders.

There were four shutouts in the first round of the 9th Region boys soccer tournament on Tuesday with Dixie Heights, Covington Catholic, Ryle and Highlands moving on to the semifinals on Thursday at CovCath.

Highlands knocked off Beechwood, 3-0, with goals by Jack Haggard, Chad Gesenhues and Casey Stiles. After getting off to rocky start in August, the Bluebirds have gone 12-1-1 over the last two months and now have a 14-4-3 record overall.

The 9th Region semifinal matchups on Thursday are defending champion CovCath vs. Dixie Heights at 5:30 p.m. and Ryle vs. Highlands at 8 p.m. During the regular season, top-ranked Dixie Heights posted wins over CovCath and Ryle and tied Highlands.

Campbell County blanked Harrison County, 6-0, in the first round of the 10th Region boys tournament on Tuesday at Montgomery County. The Camels (10-9-2) will face defending champion Montgomery County (13-9) in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. Thursday.

High school soccer region tournament schedules

8TH REGION GIRLS AT CARROLL COUNTY

Thursday

Championship: Simon Kenton vs. South Oldham, 6 p.m.



9th REGION GIRLS AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Dixie Heights, 6 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 5 p.m.

9th REGION BOYS AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC

Thursday

Dixie Heights vs. Covington Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Ryle vs. Highlands, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 1 p.m.

10th REGION GIRLS AT HARRISON COUNTY

Wednesday

Campbell County vs. Harrison County, 6 p.m.

Brossart vs. George Rogers Clark, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 1 p.m.

10th REGION BOYS AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Thursday

Brossart vs. George Rogers Clark, 6 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Montgomery County, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 5 p.m.



