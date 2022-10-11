Scott’s Laura Cole, Newport’s Briana Cook among 18 teachers named KDE GoTeachKY ambassadors















The Kentucky Department of Education on Monday announced 18 teacher ambassadors selected for the 2023 GoTeachKY program.

The mission of GoTeachKY is to ensure that all students across the Commonwealth have equitable access to effective educators. GoTeachKY seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky, helping remedy the critical teacher shortage that affects every state in the U.S.

The 2023 GoTeachKY ambassadors are:

• Ashley Buchanon, Rockfield Elementary (Warren County)

• Laura Cole, Scott High School (Kenton County)

• Milli Conley, Paintsville High School (Paintsville Independent)

• Krystal Conway-Cunningham, Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent)

• Briana Cook, Newport High School (Newport Independent)

• Mary Dotson, South Floyd Elementary (Floyd County)

• Kara Byrn Dowdy, Mayfield High School (Mayfield Independent)

• Amy Gambrel, Bell County

• Jonathan E. Greer, Madison Middle School (Madison County)

• Brittany Grose, Success Academy (Fayette County)

• Kelly Hutt, Taylorsville Elementary (Spencer County)

• Shaley Ice, Norton Commons Elementary (Jefferson County)

• Margaret Janiak (Nikki), Estes Elementary (Owensboro Independent)

• Brian C. Jones, Carter G. Woodson Academy (Fayette County)

• Amy R. Kopp, Farmer Elementary School (Jefferson County)

• TJ Metcalf, Bloomfield Middle School (Nelson County)

• Melinda Richardson, Clay City Elementary (Powell County)

• Kim Roberts, Graves County High School

Ambassadors were selected from a pool of applicants from across the state who answered the call for teachers interested in supporting the initiative and helping promote the teaching profession.

Ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position in a Kentucky public school and have at least four years of experience as a teacher, principal or other certified school staff member.

Each ambassador has a unique story that brought them to the teaching profession and their stories will be featured on social media as examples of the different pathways available to future educators.

Ambassadors also will represent GoTeachKY at career fairs and other speaking engagements.

For more information, visit the GoTeachKY Ambassador Program webpage.

Kentucky Department of Education