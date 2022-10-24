Ryle boys soccer prepares for state semifinal match; Region tournament pairings set for volleyball teams















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Ryle will play in the semifinals of the boys state soccer tournament for the fifth time in team history on Thursday when the Raiders take on defending state champion Lexington Dunbar at 7:30 p.m. at Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington.

If the Raiders win that game, they’ll advance to the state final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal game between Bowling Green and Louisville St. Xavier.

Ryle defeated Boyle County, 1-0, on Saturday to boost its record to 19-4-2. Freshman striker Brice Denigan scored the lone goal for the Raiders and junior goalkeeper Landon Barth made four saves to record his 10th shutout of the season.

Dunbar (17-2-3) defeated Corbin, 10-0, in the quarterfinals on Saturday. It was the ninth consecutive win for the Bulldogs, who are 11-0-3 in their last 14 matches.

Ryle has a 2-2 record in four previous appearances in the state final four. The 2006 and 2011 teams ended their season with a state runner-up trophy.

In last year’s championship match, Dunbar defeated Covington Catholic, 2-1, to claim its fifth state title. The only local team that has won a state championship in boys soccer was CovCath in 2015.

Top teams in same bracket for 9th Region volleyball tournament

The Notre Dame and St. Henry volleyball teams that have faced each other in the 9th Region final nine times in the 12 years since a statewide realignment drew into the same bracket for this year’s tournament that begins Monday at Ryle.

The two upper bracket matches on Monday are Notre Dame vs. Newport Central Catholic at 5:30 p.m. and St. Henry vs. Conner at 7:30 p.m. The lower bracket matches on Tuesday are Ryle vs. Dixie Heights at 5:30 p.m. and Holy Cross vs. Highlands at 7:30 p.m.

Last year, St. Henry defeated Notre Dame in the 9th Region final and went on to win the state tournament. In the only match between the two teams this season, Notre Dame posted a 3-1 victory by scores of 25-19, 16-25, 25-11, 25-23 in September.

In the latest statewide coaches poll, Notre Dame (27-5) was ranked No. 4 and St. Henry (24-7) was ranked No. 6.

Volleyball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT RYLE H.S.

Monday

Notre Dame vs. Newport Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

St. Henry vs. Conner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Ryle vs. Dixie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Highlands vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BROSSART H.S.

Monday

Brossart vs. Pendleton County, 5:30 p.m.

St. Patrick vs. Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Scott vs. Harrison County, 5:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark vs. Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 6 p.m.

8TH REGION AT EMINENCE H.S.

Monday

North Oldham vs. Collins, 6:30 p.m.

Eminence vs. Grant County, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Simon Kenton vs. Trimble County, 6:30 p.m.

Woodford County vs. South Oldham, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship match, 7 p.m.