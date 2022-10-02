Road report: KYTC District 6 reports projects for area highways this week, be alert to closings, delays















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on the following conditions and/or operations for the region’s highways and asks motorists to be aware of possible delays or lane closures.



DISTRICT WIDE

• Striping operations are in District 6 – Crews will be in Bracken, Boone, Campbell, Kenton, and Owen Counties striping roadways. Various routes are scheduled for re-striping. They will move to other counties as work progresses. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones. Striping operations are scheduled to be complete Oct. 16.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:

◦ At the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane

◦ On Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Utility relocation is currently taking place. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-275 EB and WB (13.1 – 13.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing and shoulder repair project is in progress on I-275, weather permitting. All work is scheduled to take place during nighttime hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone. This project has a estimated Oct. 15, 2022 completion date.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Road) 1.6 – 3.7 mile-marker – A resurfacing has begun on KY 236 from KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) to Loomis Road. The project has a mid Nov. completion date. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

• KY 237 (North Bend Road) – A slide repair project will begin Monday, Sept. 19. The project is taking place on Veterans Way. Repair work will take place from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. requiring a southbound right lane closure on KY 237 daily until the project is complete in mid Oct, weather permitting.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by the end of 2022.

• KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) 0 – 0.6 mile-marker – A widening and road improvement project on KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) is in progress. Traffic switch is in place. There are no left turns for a portion of Ted Bushelman Blvd. Motorists who are coming from KY 842 (Houston Road) will not be able to turn left, but should follow signage to use the J-turn. The median will be permanently closed moving forward. Motorists should be alert in the work zone.



• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. This project is estimated to be complete by May 2023. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). This project has a estimated completion date by the end of 2022, weather permitting.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress. Transport Dr. at US 25 is CLOSED. The existing intersection of Richwood Rd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25) is permanently closed. Traffic on US 25 is using the new pavement between Duffel Ln. and Logistics Blvd. Signage has been put into place to direct drivers through the new traffic pattern, and a new traffic signal is operational at the intersection of Best Pal Dr. and Richwood Rd.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through project completion, which is expected in late summer 2023.

The intersection of Paddock Rd. and Richwood Rd. (KY 338) has been reopened. Traffic on Richwood Rd. from the Frogtown Connector west to the new roundabout is using the new pavement to allow for improvements on the south side of the road.

This travel pattern is expected to be in place through the end of 2022.

Railroad Crossings Update:

The Old Lexington Pike railroad crossing just south of Richwood Rd. is closed. The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is permanently closed.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) – A routine bridge inspection on the Combs-Hehl Bridge is scheduled for the weeks of Oct. 3 and Oct. 10. Inspectors will be on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until inspections are complete on Friday, Oct. 14.

◦ The following lane closures will be in place:

▪ 1-275 Eastbound left lane/shoulder:

▪ Monday, Oct. 3 to Wednesday, Oct. 5

▪ I-275 Eastbound right lane/shoulder:

▪ Thursday, Oct. 6 to Friday, Oct. 7

▪ I-275 Westbound left lane/shoulder:

▪ Monday, Oct. 10 to Wednesday, Oct. 12

▪ I-275 Westbound right lane/shoulder:

▪ Thursday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 14

• KY 1936 (Pond creek/Kenton Station Road) 2-3 mile-marker – A roadway repair project on KY 1936 (Pond creek/Kenton Station Road) requires a road closure starting Monday, Oct. 3 ending Oct. 7. Work will take place daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Local traffic will have access to a section of KY 1936. Southbound traffic will be stopped at Wolf Road. Northbound traffic will be stopped at address number 239.



• KY 8X (0.0 – 0.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 8X starting at US 27 to Park Ave. Sidewalk repairs will begin this week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. A single lane closure will be utilized in various locations, but two-way traffic will be maintained. Milling and resurfacing to follow in the coming weeks. The project has an estimated completion date of mid Nov.

• I-471 (Daniel Carter Beard Bridge) – A bridge inspection is scheduled to start on Sunday, Sept. 25. A single southbound lane will be closed from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. Weather permitting, the inspection completion date is Sept. 30. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment.



• KY 9 (AA Highway) 20.1 – 21.9 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 9 from KY 1632 (Moock Road) to the floodwall in Newport. Milling and pavement is complete. Clean-up work is now in progress to prep for permanent striping. The project has an estimated completion date of mid Nov.

• KY 1632 (Moock Road) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – The resurfacing project is complete except for installation of pavement markings. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Oct.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 18 milepost – A bridge rehabilitation project is in progress on the truss bridge that crosses Twelvemile Creek. The closure will remain until complete, updated completion date is late October. Weather conditions have delayed this project. Motorists will be encouraged to use the signed detour by taking KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) to KY 2828 (Ivor Road) to KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 547 (4 Mile Road) to KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway)

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work will take place during nighttime hours of 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project.

• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.



GRANT COUNTY

• I-75 Northbound (143 – 145.7 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section from the Scott County line to Ragtown Road. A single lane closure will be in place during daytime hours of 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. A double lane closure will be in place during nighttime hours of 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Work is weather dependent. Expect short delays. Be work zone alert of crews and equipment.

KENTON COUNTY

• US 25 (Dixie HWY) 8.6 – 9.8 mile-marker – A resurfacing and base failure repair project is scheduled to begin on US 25 from KY 371 (Buttermilk Pike) to the I-75 interchange will continue daily until base failure repairs are complete. Milling and resurfacing will follow in the coming weeks. During work hours there will be a varying single lane closure, but two-way traffic will always be maintained. Watch for flaggers and lane closures. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Oct.

• KY 2046 (Paxton Road) – A roadway drainage project on KY 2046 (Paxton Road) will begin on Monday, Sept. 26. The project will require a road closure between the addresses of 1722 and 1756 Paxton Road. The closure will begin on Sept. 26 and remain until the project is complete. This project has an estimated completion date of late Oct.

• KY 16 (Taylor Mill Road/Winston Ave) 13.8 – 14.5 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 16 starting at Promontory Drive to East 42nd Street. Crews will start with base failure repairs during the hours of 9 a.m – 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Resurfacing work will follow starting Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6 p.m. – 6 a.m. During work hours there will be a varying single lane closure, but two-way traffic will always be maintained. Watch for flaggers and lane closures. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Nov.

• KY 3035 (Old KY 17) 0.0 – 2.7 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 3035 (Old KY 17). Resurfacing has been completed and permanent marking placement is the next step. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Oct.

• KY 8 (0.020 – 1.5 mile-marker) – Work on this project is complete, the road is now open to two lanes of traffic.

• Texas Turnaround Project – The new travel pattern will help traffic move more efficiently from 4th St. in Covington to I-71/75 northbound. Once construction is completed, the existing entrance ramp from 4th St. in downtown Covington to I-71/75 northbound will be permanently closed. Following clearly-marked signage, drivers will access Pike St. by using the existing ramp that carries traffic to I-71/75 southbound, then turn left onto a new ramp, then left again onto I-71/75 northbound. There will be no traffic signals throughout this movement.



The right lane of the ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Pike St. IS CLOSED. One lane of travel will remain open on the ramp at all times.



The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike St. IS CLOSED for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock St. to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Ln., and then re-enter I-71/75 northbound.

The exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will IS CLOSED for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th St. exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike St. to Main St. to 5th St.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from 4th St. will not immediately be closed.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. Motorists should watch for construction crews and equipment in the project area. KY 3035 (Old KY 17) is closed to through traffic between KY 17 and KY 1501. Please use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 3035 as a detour. A right lane closure on KY 17, just south of KY 3035, is in place for the project. This project has an estimated completion date of late July 2023.

• KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress between Anderson Road and Amsterdam Road. The new northern section intersecting with Edenderry Drive is open to traffic. The section south of Edenderry Drive to KY 2373 (Anderson Road) will be closed to complete construction. The road is closed to through traffic until fall 2022. Motorists may use Amsterdam Road to Collins (KY 371) to Buttermilk Pike (KY 371 to Anderson Road (KY 2373) as a detour.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Dry Ridge Road) 11.3 – 16.0 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is underway on KY 22 from High School Drive extending 0.3 miles east of KY 845 for a distance of 4.7 miles. Base failure repairs and shoulder work will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Resurfacing will reduce traffic to one lane until the project is complete. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Oct.

PENDLETON COUNTY



• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1 – 17.5 marker) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas.



WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY TRIMARC or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. You can follow us on the social media links below.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

For more information see DrivingNKYProgress.