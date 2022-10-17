Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on work on region’s roads this week; watch for closings, delays















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports the following conditions and/or operations for highways in District Six. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:

DISTRICT WIDE

• Striping operations in District 6 – Crews will be in Bracken, Boone, Campbell, Kenton, and Owen Counties striping roadways. Various routes are scheduled for re-striping. They will move to other counties as work progresses. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones. Striping operations were scheduled to be complete Oct. 16.



BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:

◦ at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane

◦ On Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Utility relocation is currently taking place. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-275 EB and WB (13.1 – 13.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing and shoulder repair project is in progress on I-275, weather permitting. All work is scheduled to take place during nighttime hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone. This project has a estimated Oct. 15, 2022 completion date.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Road) 1.6 – 3.7 mile-marker – A resurfacing is scheduled to begin on KY 236 from KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) to Loomis Road on Monday, Sept. 26. The project has a mid Nov. completion date. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.



• KY 237 (North Bend Road) – A slide repair project will begin Monday, Sept. 19. The project is taking place on Veterans Way. Repair work will take place from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. requiring a southbound right lane closure on KY 237 daily until the project is complete in mid Oct, weather permitting.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by the end of 2022.



• KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) 0 – 0.6 mile-marker – This project has been completed.

• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. This project is estimated to be complete by May 2023.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). This project has a estimated completion date by the end of 2022, weather permitting.

Through Monday, Oct. 17, weather permitting: Major travel restrictions will be put into place in the Mt. Zion Rd. project area as crews complete work and prepare for the opening of the new Double Crossover Diamond interchange at I-71/75 and Mt. Zion Rd. Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday evening, ALL access ramps to and from I-71/75 north and southbound will be CLOSED at the Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) interchange. >>The exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) will be CLOSED and will remain closed all weekend. >>The on-ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) will be CLOSED and will remain closed all weekend. >>The exit ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) will be CLOSED and will remain closed all weekend. >>The on-ramp to I-71/75 southbound from Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) will be CLOSED and will remain closed all weekend. In addition, at 8 p.m., Friday evening, Mt. Zion Rd. will be closed between Tiburon Dr. and Biltmore Blvd. A detour using KY 237 (Gunpowder Rd.), US 42, KY 1829 (Industrial Rd.), and US 25 (Dixie Hwy.) will be put into place and marked with signage. By 5 a.m., Monday morning, Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) as well as all access ramps to and from the interchange will be reopened, and the new interchange pattern will be in place. For more information on how to navigate a Double Crossover Diamond (also referred to as a Diverging Diamond), please visit our Street Talk page. In a double crossover diamond interchange, or DCD, traffic through an interchange follows clearly-defined curbs, signs, pavement markings and state-of-the-art signals to move briefly over to the left side of the road. This eliminates the need for drivers to turn left in front of oncoming traffic. Drivers who need to continue through the interchange then cross back over to the right side of the road, leading to the “double crossover” name. When the interchange opens, crews will closely monitor the new traffic pattern and will make adjustments to traffic signal timing to ensure traffic is moving efficiently through the new interchange. Even though the new travel pattern will be in place, this will still be a very active construction area with crews continuing to work on ongoing improvements. Please be mindful of crews working in the project area through the remainder of the year.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Work is in progress.



A new travel pattern has been put into place on Old Lexington Pike. Please be aware of crews working throughout the day in the project area. The railroad crossing on Old Lexington Pike will be reopened, and the temporary signal at Chambers Rd. and US 25 will be removed. In addition, once the crossing is reopened, local traffic may access Old Lexington Pike via Shorland Drive as well as Chambers Rd. but there will be no access for truck traffic to Old Lexington Pike at Chambers Rd.

Transport Dr. at US 25 is CLOSED. The closure is expected to remain in place indefinitely per order of the Boone County Sheriff as a result of multiple vehicles attempting to travel around construction barricades. Traffic should use Logistics Blvd.

The existing intersection of Richwood Rd. and Dixie Hwy. (US 25) is permanently closed. Traffic on US 25 is using the new pavement between Duffel Ln. and Logistics Blvd. Signage has been put into place to direct drivers through the new traffic pattern, and a new traffic signal is operational at the intersection of Best Pal Dr. and Richwood Rd. This travel pattern is expected to be in place through project completion, which is expected in late summer 2023.

The railroad crossing at Richwood Rd. and US 25 is permanently closed.

During construction, traffic will cross the railroad tracks at the intersection of Shorland Dr./Winning Colors Dr., where traffic signals are operational and timed to help ease congestion and support traffic flow through the intersection.

This closure is needed to allow for major intersection improvements at Richwood Rd. and US 25.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• KY 8X (0.0 – 0.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress. Milling and paving have taken place. A single lane closure will be utilized in various locations, but two-way traffic will be maintained. The project has an estimated completion date of mid-Nov.

• KY 9 (AA Highway) 20.1 – 21.9 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 9 from KY 1632 (Moock Road) to the floodwall in Newport. Milling and pavement is complete. Clean-up work is now in progress to prep for permanent striping. The project has an estimated completion date of mid-Nov.

• KY 1632 (Moock Road) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – The resurfacing project is complete except for installation of pavement markings. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Oct.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 18 milepost – A bridge rehabilitation project is in progress on the truss bridge that crosses Twelvemile Creek. The closure will remain until complete, updated completion date is late October. Weather conditions have delayed this project. Motorists will be encouraged to use the signed detour by taking KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) to KY 2828 (Ivor Road) to KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 547 (4 Mile Road) to KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway).



• Mary Ingles Highway (0.0 – 1.76 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Mary Ingles Highway from KY 8X/Dodd Drive to Tower Hill Road Friday, Oct. 7. Resurfacing continues in the next couple weeks. Flaggers will maintain traffic through the work zone.



• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.



GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work will take place during nighttime hours of 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of late 2022.

• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.



KENTON COUNTY

• US 25 (Dixie HWY) 8.6 – 9.8 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on US 25 from KY 371 (Buttermilk Pike) to the I-75 interchange. Milling and resurfacing work will begin Sunday, Oct. 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and continue daily until Sunday, Oct. 30. During work hours there will be a varying single lane closure, but two-way traffic will always be maintained. Watch for flaggers and lane closures. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Nov.

• KY 2046 (Paxton Road) – A roadway drainage project on KY 2046 (Paxton Road) will begin on Monday, Sept. 26. The project will require a road closure between the addresses of 1722 and 1756 Paxton Road. The closure will begin on Sept. 26 and remain until the project is complete. This project has an estimated completion date of late Oct.

• KY 16 (Taylor Mill Road/Winston Ave) 13.8 – 14.5 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 16 starting at Promontory Drive to East 42nd Street. Crews will start with base failure repairs during the hours of 9 a.m–3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Resurfacing work will follow starting Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 6 p.m.–6 a.m. During work hours there will be a varying single lane closure, but two-way traffic will always be maintained. Watch for flaggers and lane closures. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Nov.

• KY 3035 (Old KY 17) 0.0 – 2.7 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is in progress on KY 3035 (Old KY 17). Resurfacing has been completed and permanent marking placement is the next step. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Oct.

• Texas Turnaround Project – The new travel pattern will help traffic move more efficiently from 4th St. in Covington to I-71/75 northbound. Once construction is completed, the existing entrance ramp from 4th St. in downtown Covington to I-71/75 northbound will be permanently closed. Following clearly-marked signage, drivers will access Pike St. by using the existing ramp that carries traffic to I-71/75 southbound, then turn left onto a new ramp, then left again onto I-71/75 northbound. There will be no traffic signals throughout this movement.



The right lane of the ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Pike St. IS CLOSED. One lane of travel will remain open on the ramp at all times. This travel pattern is expected to remain in place for approximately three months through mid-June.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike St. IS CLOSED for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock St. to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Ln., and then re-enter I-71/75 northbound.

The exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will IS CLOSED for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th St. exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike St. to Main St. to 5th St.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from 4th St. will not immediately be closed.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. Motorists should watch for construction crews and equipment in the project area. KY 3035 (Old KY 17) is closed to through traffic between KY 17 and KY 1501. Please use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 3035 as a detour. A right lane closure on KY 17, just south of KY 3035, is in place for the project. This project has an estimated completion date of late July 2023.

• KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.1 – 3.8 mile-marker – A safety improvement project is in progress between Anderson Road and Amsterdam Road. The road has been opened to traffic. There are still some tasks to be completed before the project is fully finished. This project has an estimated completion date of late October.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Dry Ridge Road) 11.3 – 16.0 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21 on KY 22 from High School Drive extending 0.3 miles east of KY 845 for a distance of 4.7 miles. Base failure repairs and shoulder work will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Resurfacing will follow starting on Thursday, Sept. 22, reducing traffic to one lane until the project is complete. This project has an estimated completion date of mid Oct.

PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1 – 17.5 marker) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

• KY 17 (0.0 – 3.5 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is scheduled to start Monday, Oct. 17th from US 27 extending north to MP 3.5. The project will include base failure repairs followed by resurfacing. There will be a lane closure during working hours, with flaggers used for traffic control on both ends of the work zone. Expect minor delays. The completion date for this project is November 15.



• KY 177 (0.0 – 4.0 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is scheduled to start Monday, Oct. 17th from KY 159 extending north to US 27 in Butler. The project will include base failure repair followed by resurfacing. There will be a lane closure during working hours, with flaggers used for traffic control on both ends of the work zone. Expect minor delays. The completion date for this project is November 15.

