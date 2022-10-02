Republic Bank earns American Bankers Association Foundation’s Community Commitment Award















Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic” or “Republic Bank”) has earned the prestigious 2022 American Bankers Association (“ABA”) Foundation Community Commitment Award in the Community and Economic Development category.

Just seven banks across the country were honored with Community Commitment Awards by the ABA Foundation in 2022. The ABA represents the nation’s $23.7 trillion banking industry composed of small, regional, and large banks that together employ more than 2 million people. Award winners were chosen by a field of nationally recognized experts who chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

Republic’s initiative, which united nine community banks to complete funding for the Louisville Urban League’s Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center and allowed the facility to open in early 2021, was called out by the ABA as an example for banks nationwide of how to make a difference in their communities.

“At Republic, our commitment to community is second to none,” said Republic Chair Steve Trager. “This is Republic’s 40th Anniversary, and we have been committed to helping our communities thrive for the entire 40 years of our existence.”

Lindsay Torrico, executive director of ABA Foundation, said, “It’s wonderful to see an organization identify a need within its community and immediately get to work. We applaud Republic Bank for its unwavering commitment to community and hope others throughout the industry will be inspired to give back and drive community change.”

The award will be presented during ABA’s Annual Convention on Oct. 4 in Austin, Texas. To learn more about the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards, visit aba.com/awards.

