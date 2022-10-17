Radial to hire 1,300 entry-level fulfillment workers for seasonal work this holiday season in Richwood















Radial, Inc., a leader in eCommerce solutions, has announced plans to fill more than 1,300 positions for entry-level fulfillment workers in Richwood to support the eCommerce demand this holiday season.

Associates will be integral in making this holiday season a success by helping to source orders and send them to their final destinations using Radial’s technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions, said a company spokesman.

Recent consumer research by Radial reveals that 58% of consumers say they will increase online holiday shopping compared to 2021.

Findings show that this holiday season is expected to be another high-demand period for eCommerce, and each year, Radial successfully scales its workforce as much as five times its typical headcount to meet these heightened demands. At the fulfillment centers in Richwood, seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some of the world’s favorite brands in fashion, health & beauty, electronics, and other consumer goods.

“We are excited to add so many talented team members to support another busy peak season,” said Sabrina Wnorowski, SVP and CHRO, Radial. “Each year we scale significantly and are constantly impressed with the work of our associates. It’s a busy time of year, but our teams are focused on creating an inclusive, collaborative, and fun work environment. At Radial, associates are motivated to bring their full, best selves to work every day. With the addition of new technologies and onboarding tools, we are focused on creating the best learning experience and work environments for all associates across our expanding network.”

With 25 fulfillment centers and a global fulfillment and transportation network, Radial is experienced at helping brands successfully navigate the busy peak season while keeping worker safety at the center. Seasonal workers will be at the forefront of eCommerce, leveraging cutting-edge automation and technology to process online orders in fulfillment centers and developing skills around organization, order presentation, quality control, and speed. Handling tens of thousands of orders per day, and housing hundreds of thousands of product types, Radial fulfillment centers are ideal for detail-oriented people with a passion for problem solving and teamwork.

Associates at the Richwood locations will have access to competitive hourly wages, overtime and holiday pay, and flexible work schedules. These seasonal roles are a great opportunity to kickstart a career with Radial. For individuals seeking long-term employment, Radial plans to offer opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year.

Workers will be responsible for processing online orders, including picking, sorting, packing, and shipping both single and multi-unit orders. There are Spanish language options for associates to select as the primary user-interface language of the tool they will be using to onboard and complete their tasks.

The location addresses of Radial’s fulfillment centers are:

• 40 Logistics Blvd. Walton

• 30 Transport Dr., Walton.

To learn more about the seasonal job openings in Richwood, Kentucky, visit Radial’s career page.