Prysmian Group installs ten new electric vehicle charging station at headquarters in Highland Heights















Prysmian Group North America has installed ten new electric vehicle charging stations at its North American headquarters in Highland Heights to help raise awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

As a world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, Prysmian produces various electric vehicle cable and charging solutions. Using Prysmian products, the charging stations in Highland Heights will offer double plugs and 80 AMP AC charging capability, allowing for up to 10 electric vehicles to charge at one time.

“This is an investment not only for Prysmian­­ as company, but for our employees. We hope providing free electric charging stations will encourage our workforce to seriously consider electric vehicles and the positive impact they have on the world,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America.

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is a council of local governments, business organizations. and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State. OKI helps funnel state and federal funds to communities to help build up their electric vehicle infrastructure.

“With each passing year, more and more electric vehicles are reaching our roadways,” said Mark Policinski, CEO of Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments. “OKI has been preparing for them for years. We host EV funding workshops, study electric vehicles and we will be investing millions of dollars in EV infrastructure in the next several years. Simply put, the future of transportation is electric. Increasing access to EV charging stations is critical to the success of this revolution.”

Ten years ago, the first EV charging station powered by a solar-tracking array was installed at Prysmian’s North American Headquarters. The project showcased the company’s solar power and electric vehicle charging products. Employees with electric vehicles have had to coordinate their charging rotations at the single station. Now, the 10 new charging ports makes it convenient for the current employees who own electric vehicles.

“The EV charging stations near where I live don’t always work, and I can’t count on them, even though I have to pay to charge,” said Camron Greer, Import/Export Compliance Specialist at Prysmian Group North America. “Having a free EV Charger at work makes it easy, saves money and give me the flexibility to charge when I need to. It’s such a relief.”



“It is definitely an incentive to come into the office, almost like the company giving you a half tank of gas to come to work,” said James McGraw, Supply Chain at Prysmian Group, North America. “It’s helpful because it cuts down on my charging time, and I don’t have to strategically plan my trips around the city to charge.”



The new charging stations at the Highland Heights location are outfitted with various Prysmian products including Prysmian’s CAROL® electric vehicle charging cord. In addition to the electric vehicle charging cord, Prysmian also offers a variety of electric vehicle linked products and accessories that focus on environmental sustainability including charging assembly handles as well as Draka Prestolite Automotive Solutions like high and low voltage cables, specialty wire products and high and low voltage harnesses.



“EVs bring the world one step closer to zero-emissions mobility and that aligns with Prysmian’s sustainability mission,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America.



To learn more about Prysmian’s electric vehicle solutions and sustainability goals, visit https://na.prysmiangroup.com/.

