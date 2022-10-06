Prep Sports Notebook: Brossart’s top scorer in soccer final made game-winning kick in football

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Last Friday, Brossart junior Tyler Smith kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to give the Brossart football team a thrilling 17-15 victory over previously undefeated Nicholas County.
On Wednesday, Smith had a big game in another sport. He scored two goals in Brossart’s 3-2 win over Campbell County in the championship game of the 37th District boys soccer tournament.
Smith was named most valuable player on the district all-tournament team. In his team’s first-round game, he had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Calvary Christian.
The two-sport athlete is the leading scorer on the 12-5-2 Brossart soccer team with 46 points (16 goals, 12 assists). In his first year on the 5-2 Mustangs football team, he has converted 12 of 13 extra-point kicks and five of nine field goals for a team-high 27 points.
Earlier this season, Smith kicked a 37-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Mustangs an 11-8 win over Holy Cross.
The Brossart and Campbell County boys soccer teams advance to next week’s 10th Region tournament at George Rogers Clark. A draw to determine first-round pairings will be held Saturday.
Other boys soccer teams that won district championship games were Simon Kenton, Ryle, Dixie Heights and Highlands. The girls teams that won district finals include Simon Kenton, Ryle, Dixie Heights, Notre Dame and Highlands.
The district finals scheduled for Thursday are Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood boys and Brossart vs. Campbell County girls.
Top local golfer in boys state tournament ties for 33rd place
The top local golfer in the boys state golf tournament that ended Wednesday was Newport Central Catholic junior Caleb Eaglin, who tied for 33rd place with rounds of 77 and 78 for an 11-over-par 155 total.
The medalist was Brady Smith of Christian Academy-Louisville with a 140 that included a 4-under 67 in the opening round and 1-over 73 in the final round at Bowling Green Country Club.
Madison Central won the team title with a 600 total that was nine stokes better than runner-up Lexington Christian. Highlands finished ninth with a 685 team score.
The other local golfers among the top 50 on the final leaderboard were Tanner Lorms of Ryle (156), Joel Craft of Highlands (157) and Nathan Resing of Covington Catholic (160).
The opening round of the girls state golf tournament will be Friday at Bowling Green Country Club with Ryle among the nine contending teams.
Football teams play two district seeding games on Thursday
Northern Kentucky football teams will play two district-seeding games Thursday night with Simon Kenton at Dixie Heights in Class 6A and Newport Central Catholic at Ludlow in Class 1A.
Simon Kenton (3-3) will be trying to break a four-game losing streak against Dixie Heights (2-4). Two of those games were season-ending playoff losses against its long-time public school rival.
NewCath (5-1) has climbed to No. 4 in the latest Class 1A state rankings after winning five straight games and the Thoroughbreds are expected to continue that streak against Ludlow (2-4).