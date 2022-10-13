Prep Sports Notebook: Bellevue cancels football team’s final two games on regular season schedule

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
The Bellevue High School football team that started the season with 22 players on the roster has cancelled the last two games on its regular season schedule due to a “limited number of healthy players available,” according to a statement from the school.
The Tigers have an 0-7 record after losing their first Class 1A district seeding game to Dayton, 46-0, last Friday. The games they cancelled are against district rivals Ludlow on Friday and Newport Central Catholic on Oct. 21.
“We understand that not only are our players affected, but also our scheduled opponents, cheerleaders, band members and the families who support them,” Bellevue athletic director Jim Hicks said in a prepared statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience and hardships this causes, but the safety of our players must be our top priority.”
The current Bellevue roster posted on the KHSAA website includes eight seniors, two juniors, one sophomore and nine freshmen. According to team statistics, only eight of those 20 players have been in all seven games and the school said there are not enough healthy players to continue.
Bellevue has one of the oldest high school football programs in Northern Kentucky. Last week’s game against Dayton was the 148th meeting between the neighboring small-school teams. Even though the Tigers have won only one game over the last three seasons and haven’t posted a winning record since 2014, the program is going to continue.
“Bellevue has a rich and proud tradition of football success, and we look forward to continuing that next season and beyond,” Hicks said in his statement.
Familiar foes will meet in 9th Region girls soccer final
Girls soccer teams from Notre Dame and Highlands will meet in the 9th Region championship game for the sixth time in 10 years after winning semifinal games on Wednesday.
Highlands edged Dixie Heights, 2-1, on a goal by junior forward Laney Smith in overtime and Notre Dame got past St. Henry, 4-1, in a game delayed by lightning to set up a rematch between the two local powers.
The region championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday at Dixie Heights. The winner will advance to the girls state tournament and face the 11th Region champion in a first-round game on Oct. 17.
In the 10th Region girls semifinals on Wednesday, Campbell County defeated Harrison County, 8-0, and Brossart knocked off George Rogers Clark, 5-2, to set up a rematch between those neighboring rivals.
The championship game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrison County. Last year, Campbell County defeated Brossart, 2-0, in the region final and the Camels have a 2-0 record against the Mustangs this season.
The 10th Region champion will play the 16th Region champion in the first round of the girls state tournament on Oct. 17. The brackets were decided Wednesday in a draw conducted by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
High school soccer region tournament schedules
8TH REGION GIRLS AT CARROLL COUNTY
Thursday
Championship: Simon Kenton vs. South Oldham, 6 p.m.
9th REGION GIRLS AT DIXIE HEIGHTS
Saturday
Championship: Highlands vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
9th REGION BOYS AT COVINGTON CATHOLIC
Thursday
Dixie Heights vs. Covington Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Ryle vs. Highlands, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 1 p.m.
10th REGION GIRLS AT HARRISON COUNTY
Saturday
Championship: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 1 p.m.
10th REGION BOYS AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Thursday
Brossart vs. George Rogers Clark, 6 p.m.
Campbell County vs. Montgomery County, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Championship game, 5 p.m.