Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center gets $25k grant from Whiskey and Wishes collective















Wishes do come true. And, thanks to Whiskey and Wishes – a Northern Kentucky-based collective giving group — The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center has been awarded a $25,000 grant.

“I am so excited to receive the Whiskey and Wishes Grant – for $25,000 – for the ZEC,” said Brandon Releford, Executive Director for the ZEC. “The team and I are looking forward to the opportunity to serve so many families with our Life Skills Kitchen; with the help of Granite World and other local businesses.”

Releford says the goal is to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental differences, the opportunity to learn how to independently function in a kitchen – starting with grocery shopping and ending with proper clean-up skills after eating a meal.

“Our vision,” he continued, “includes partnering with local chefs to teach introductory cooking skills; including safety and sanitation, food preparation and creativity, nutrition and more.”

Founded in 2019, Whiskey and Wishes couples a love for great whiskey and giving back to create “cask-strength kindness” throughout Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati region.

Through a collective giving model, Whiskey and Wishes leverages the resources of individuals to make transformative grants, benefiting non-profit organizations focused on bridging the gap between potential and opportunity for children in our community.

The Point/Arc – founded in 1972 – celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The non-profit organization based in Covington, was founded by a group of parents for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability.

The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

“The Zembrodt Education Center is seeing such growth and development,” Releford said, “and Whiskey and Wishes is now such a huge part of that – and we could not be more appreciative.”

Yes – Wishes do come true – at The Point/Arc.

The Point/Arc