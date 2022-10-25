Photographers are invited to contribute to Team Kentucky Gallery for next rotation in Capitol exhibit















Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to lend their creative talents to the Team Kentucky Gallery, which is located in a main hall of the state Capitol in Frankfort.

The Beshears believe there is no better place than the Capitol to highlight Kentuckians’ voices as represented through art, and the spring 2023 exhibition will showcase photography exclusively. Entrants are encouraged to highlight Kentucky’s people, architecture and natural beauty but may also submit photos that showcase their choice of lighting, composition and other purely artistic qualities.

Selected photographs will be displayed for a six-month rotation in the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where the photographers can provide additional information. After the rotation, photos will be returned to the artists. The current rotation runs until Dec. 31, 2022. The next rotation will begin Jan. 1 and run until June 30, 2023.

The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the spring 2023 exhibit is Friday, Dec. 2. Photos will be selected by the second week of December and photographers will be notified shortly thereafter.

Photo Submission Requirements

• Photographers may submit one photo for consideration.

• Photographs should be framed.

• Photographs must have a minimum framed size of 14 inches by 16 inches and can be oriented either portrait or landscape. Artwork cannot exceed 48 inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is 4 inches, and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.

The following information should be included with your submission: your name; address, including city and county; phone number; email; title of artwork; and size of artwork (including frame). You can also include the URL if you have a website where your art is displayed.

Photographers may note whether the artwork is for sale. Photos will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.

How to Submit

Submit digital copies of your photo using the application on the gallery’s website.

The Beshear administration understands the significant impact that Kentucky’s arts and humanities industry has on the state’s economy. Generating more than $5.6 billion in economic impact, this industry plays a critical role in enhancing the commonwealth’s culture, education and tourism.