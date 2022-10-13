Paula Dart joins Perfetti Van Melle North America as new vice president of growth and transformation















Erlanger-based confectioner Perfetti Van Melle North America has announced Paula Dart has been named vice president of growth and transformation. Dart joined Perfetti Van Melle to establish the new executive leadership team role.

“As we continue to grow rapidly and meet fast-changing consumer behaviors and market dynamics, we’re pleased to welcome Paula as key new member of our executive team. Her wealth of experience and history of success in growth and business transformation with leading global consumer companies will be key in reaching our aspiration of leading North America in our confectionery categories of gum, candy, and mints,” said Sylvia Buxton, President & CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America.

Paula comes to PVM from a multinational beverage company, Diageo, where she was Vice President of Global eCommerce and led a newly formed Center of Excellence. Before that, she was with the Coca-Cola Company more than 20 years, progressing her career across marketing, strategy, innovation, and category and customer management, rising to global VP level roles in these areas. Paula also has marketing agency experience in-house and externally.

She holds a B.A. degree graduating Cum Laude from St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Perfetti Van Melle North America